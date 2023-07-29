 

David and Victoria Beckham Hang Out With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Miami Steakhouse

David and Victoria Beckham Hang Out With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Miami Steakhouse
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after Inter Miami won against Atlanta United, the co-owner of the Miami football club and his wife are spotted having a blast with his fellow soccer superstars.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) have hung out with his fellow soccer superstars. When celebrating Inter Miami's win against Atlanta United, the co-owner of the Miami football club and his wife were spotted having a blast with both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

On late Thursday evening, July 27, the 48-year-old retired soccer legend and his 49-year-old wife enjoyed dinner with his fellow athletes at Gekko steakhouse, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman. During the Miami restaurant outing, they were also joined by Lionel's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Sergio's girlfriend Elena Galera.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, his wife Aleyda Mas as well as the steakhouse's co-owner David and his partner Isabela Grutman could also be seen mingling with David's group.

One day following the night out, Victoria uploaded a series of photos via Instagram. One of the pictures she shared saw eight of them sitting around a table while posing for a group picture. She additionally let out a photo of her husband together with Lionel and Sergio.

  Editors' Pick

Accompanying the Friday, July 28 post, the fashion designer wrote in the caption, "La familia!! Besos… @DavidBeckham @LeoMessi @Antonelaroccuzzo #SergioBusquets @Elenagalera @ale_mas #JorgeMas."

Victoria's post drew many positive responses. One Instagram user complimented in the comments section, "Love the way the Beckhams treating the guys. They're more than just players, also they don't knows all ins n outs so no need to have dem all stuck up especially at the beginning of the season. I love yall ."

Others showed their excitement that Victoria met Antonella. One pointed out, "Antonella with Victoria! That's what I needed to see. please come to Argentina with the @spicegirls!" Similarly, another gushed, "OMG! Posh Spice and Argentinos in the same table? It's a miracle that ONLY MESSI can make reality!" A third added, "I would love to see #antonella wearing @victoriabeckham designs."

Just a few weeks prior, David and Victoria splurged over $2,000 during a night out in a luxury bar in Miami. Enjoying a private dinner at LPM Restaurant and Bar in the Brickell neighbourhood on July 11, they spent $1,869 on their orders, with an addition of a total gratuity of $373 and taxes of almost $200.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Days of Our Lives' Halts Production Following Misconduct Allegations

Taylor Swift's Seattle Concerts Cause Small Earthquake
Related Posts
Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

David Beckham Weighs in on Manchester United Takeover

David Beckham Weighs in on Manchester United Takeover

David and Victoria Beckham Splash Over $2K for Dinner Date in Miami

David and Victoria Beckham Splash Over $2K for Dinner Date in Miami

David Beckham Warns His Kids Against Chasing Social Media Fame

David Beckham Warns His Kids Against Chasing Social Media Fame

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma