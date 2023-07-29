David and Victoria Beckham Hang Out With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Miami Steakhouse

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after Inter Miami won against Atlanta United, the co-owner of the Miami football club and his wife are spotted having a blast with his fellow soccer superstars.

AceShowbiz - David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) have hung out with his fellow soccer superstars. When celebrating Inter Miami's win against Atlanta United, the co-owner of the Miami football club and his wife were spotted having a blast with both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

On late Thursday evening, July 27, the 48-year-old retired soccer legend and his 49-year-old wife enjoyed dinner with his fellow athletes at Gekko steakhouse, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman. During the Miami restaurant outing, they were also joined by Lionel's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Sergio's girlfriend Elena Galera.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, his wife Aleyda Mas as well as the steakhouse's co-owner David and his partner Isabela Grutman could also be seen mingling with David's group.

One day following the night out, Victoria uploaded a series of photos via Instagram. One of the pictures she shared saw eight of them sitting around a table while posing for a group picture. She additionally let out a photo of her husband together with Lionel and Sergio.

Accompanying the Friday, July 28 post, the fashion designer wrote in the caption, "La familia!! Besos… @DavidBeckham @LeoMessi @Antonelaroccuzzo #SergioBusquets @Elenagalera @ale_mas #JorgeMas."

Victoria's post drew many positive responses. One Instagram user complimented in the comments section, "Love the way the Beckhams treating the guys. They're more than just players, also they don't knows all ins n outs so no need to have dem all stuck up especially at the beginning of the season. I love yall ."

Others showed their excitement that Victoria met Antonella. One pointed out, "Antonella with Victoria! That's what I needed to see. please come to Argentina with the @spicegirls!" Similarly, another gushed, "OMG! Posh Spice and Argentinos in the same table? It's a miracle that ONLY MESSI can make reality!" A third added, "I would love to see #antonella wearing @victoriabeckham designs."

Just a few weeks prior, David and Victoria splurged over $2,000 during a night out in a luxury bar in Miami. Enjoying a private dinner at LPM Restaurant and Bar in the Brickell neighbourhood on July 11, they spent $1,869 on their orders, with an addition of a total gratuity of $373 and taxes of almost $200.

