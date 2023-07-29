'Days of Our Lives' Halts Production Following Misconduct Allegations

NBC TV

The decision to pause the production for the daytime soap drama is made in the wake of the workplace misconduct investigation against longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

AceShowbiz - Peacock has suspended the production for "Days of Our Lives" for at least one week. The decision was made in the wake of the workplace misconduct investigation against longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

Corday Productions confirmed the pause in a statement to Deadline on Friday, July 28. "Corday Productions can confirm the one-week hiatus extension," the company said.

While there's no specific reason given for the production suspension, the news outlet notes that it is to "allow the entities involved" to "examine the situation before it further escalates."

On Tuesday, July 25, Alarr was reported to be the subject of a nine-week internal investigation conducted by "Days of Our Lives" distributor Sony Pictures Television. He was accused of being "abusive" to staffers, making them "feel uncomfortable and humiliated" and making inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and forceful kissing.

"Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter," the production company said in a statement earlier this week. "After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Weighing in on the misconduct allegations, Lisa Rinna criticized the daytime soap drama's set environment in an Instagram Story. "Well, this took a long time… Let's see when's the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" wrote. "It was disgusting, I was shocked."

"I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems," the 60-year-old continued. She was reacting to a headline about Albert being alleged to have groped cast members. Over the headline screenshot, she declared, "Karma is a b***h."

