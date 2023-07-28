 

Plies Mocks Britney Spears' Sagging Panties in Sexy Dance Videos

Plies Mocks Britney Spears' Sagging Panties in Sexy Dance Videos
Instagram
Celebrity

Pointing out the 'drawls' in the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker's recent Instagram posts, the 'Shawty' rapper can't help but be amused at how she wears them.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has some questions about the way Britney Spears dresses herself. Apparently having been keeping up with the pop star via her social media account, the rapper couldn't help but be amused at how she wears her panties.

On Thursday, July 27, the "Hypnotized" emcee took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of one of Britney's recent posts. In the original clip, the "My Prerogative" songstress donned a yellow crop top with tiny panties, which hung below the waist, while she danced provocatively.

Plies circled Britney' sagging panties in the snapshot to get his point across and wrote in the caption, "Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear'em They Be Sagging Like She Ain't Finish Put'em On!!! I Luv Dis S**t!!!"

One day earlier, Plies made a similar comment on Britney's other sexy dance video. He first posted it on Twitter along with a video of the Princess of Pop dancing in a white crop top and pink panties while caressing her boobs.

  Editors' Pick

"Who Make Them Little Drawers Britney Spears Be Having On????" he wrote in the caption, which he reposted on his Instagram page. The 47-year-old then added, "Where A Bih At??"

Joining Plies in making fun of Britney's sagging panties, one person commented on his July 27 post, "Baby those panties are for KITTIES not for CATS the way the cat would meow and purr all out of the sides lol."

Another weighed in, "She look like she slept in the back of someone pick up truck last night." A third joked, "I be wanting to pull them up for her so bad," while a fourth user enthused, "Panties be sitting like a lil toddler when potty training."

Others clapped back at the trolls, with one writing, "Wow… this comment section. No wonder she never goes public . Y'all making my girl look bad … are there any supporters out there that r genuinely worried.. if so, come stop by, I'll let u know how u can help or maybe you will just learn a thing or two that you didn't hear from headlines … All love always."

Another person also defended Britney as claiming, "Hey Brittney. She cut off her comments cause of yall."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Rips On 'Grifters' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the 'Biggest Botch Job Ever'

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Body in Skimpy Bikini During Lake Getaway
Related Posts
Plies Defends Kirk Franklin Amid Backlash Over Expletive-Filled Phone Call to Son

Plies Defends Kirk Franklin Amid Backlash Over Expletive-Filled Phone Call to Son

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Rapper Plies' Car Getting Shot During Violent Fourth of July Weekend in Atlanta

Rapper Plies' Car Getting Shot During Violent Fourth of July Weekend in Atlanta

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia
Celebrity

Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap