Plies Mocks Britney Spears' Sagging Panties in Sexy Dance Videos

Instagram Celebrity

Pointing out the 'drawls' in the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker's recent Instagram posts, the 'Shawty' rapper can't help but be amused at how she wears them.

Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has some questions about the way Britney Spears dresses herself. Apparently having been keeping up with the pop star via her social media account, the rapper couldn't help but be amused at how she wears her panties.

On Thursday, July 27, the "Hypnotized" emcee took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of one of Britney's recent posts. In the original clip, the "My Prerogative" songstress donned a yellow crop top with tiny panties, which hung below the waist, while she danced provocatively.

Plies circled Britney' sagging panties in the snapshot to get his point across and wrote in the caption, "Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear'em They Be Sagging Like She Ain't Finish Put'em On!!! I Luv Dis S**t!!!"

One day earlier, Plies made a similar comment on Britney's other sexy dance video. He first posted it on Twitter along with a video of the Princess of Pop dancing in a white crop top and pink panties while caressing her boobs.

"Who Make Them Little Drawers Britney Spears Be Having On????" he wrote in the caption, which he reposted on his Instagram page. The 47-year-old then added, "Where A Bih At??"

Joining Plies in making fun of Britney's sagging panties, one person commented on his July 27 post, "Baby those panties are for KITTIES not for CATS the way the cat would meow and purr all out of the sides lol."

Another weighed in, "She look like she slept in the back of someone pick up truck last night." A third joked, "I be wanting to pull them up for her so bad," while a fourth user enthused, "Panties be sitting like a lil toddler when potty training."

Others clapped back at the trolls, with one writing, "Wow… this comment section. No wonder she never goes public . Y'all making my girl look bad … are there any supporters out there that r genuinely worried.. if so, come stop by, I'll let u know how u can help or maybe you will just learn a thing or two that you didn't hear from headlines … All love always."

Another person also defended Britney as claiming, "Hey Brittney. She cut off her comments cause of yall."

You can share this post!