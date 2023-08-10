 

Plies Calls Donald Trump a Representation of 'Non Accountability' Following His Indictment

Instagram/Cover Images/POOL/CNP
Celebrity

A few days after trolling the former president over his third indictment, the 'Please Excuse My Hands' spitter appears to have more opinions on Trump to share with fans.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has called Donald Trump a representation of "non accountability." After weighing in on the former president's third indictment, the "Please Excuse My Hands" spitter appeared to have more opinions on Trump that he wanted to share with his fans.

On Wednesday, August 9, the 47-year-old spitter made use of Instagram to lambast the former host of "The Apprentice". In a post, he began writing, "I've Figured Out Why People Who Claim To Like Trump Like Him! They Like Him Because He Represents NON ACCOUNTABILITY."

"He Lives In A World That He Wants To Do & Say Whatever He Likes W/o Any Consequences," Plies went on to say. "Everything Bad In His Life Is Someone Else's Fault! Most People Feel Dis Way."

Along with the post, the "Put It on Ya" spitter, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, penned in the caption, "It Finally Donned On Me!!!! #Plies #IGotMotion."

  Editors' Pick

One week prior, Plies deemed Trump "p***y a**" shortly after the latter got indicted for the third time. The rapper uploaded a video of himself mocking the politician's indictment via Instagram on August 2. "You done got indicted for the third time, you done got indicted for the third time," he chanted in the clip.

"Trump your p***y a** got indicted for the third time! How the hell you get indicted for the third time? Hey Trump, ain't no muthaf**ka got indicted three times in the history of indictment," the hip-hop artist further stated while laughing and using both of his hands to show "three" hand signs.

"Ain't no muthaf**king body got indicted three muthaf**king times… three muthaf**king times," Plies reiterated. He then asked, "What you think this is? Muthaf**king spades?"

Accompanying the footage, Plies stated in the caption, "How U Get Indicted For The 3rd Time??? Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!! #Plies." Near the end of it, he added a slew of rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

Earlier in August, Trump faced criminal charges due to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. In a statement via The Associated Press, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith said, "The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."

"It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election," Jack's statement continued.

