Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video

The 'Shawty' rapper can't hide his excitement after watching the 'Toxic' singer's latest racy dancing video, in which she pulls some stripper moves around her brand new pole.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has the best reaction to Britney Spears' pole dancing video. Showing that he is the biggest cheerleader for the Princess of Pop, the rapper has shared his hilarious reaction to her latest racy dancing clip.

After Britney uploaded the video on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 13, the "Hypnotized" rhymer took to his own social media page to film himself getting hyped up over the singer's sexy moves. "There she go!" he screamed with squeaky voice while showing the video that played on his phone.

"Wahoo! There she go! Oh ho! That muthaf**ka look like Diamond from 'The Players Club'! Look!" the 47-year-old exclaimed, referring to the character in the classic 1998 film starring Jamie Foxx and Bernie Mac, in which LisaRaye McCoy played Diamond.

He continued raving, "My white diamond! Come on, white diamond! Whoo hoo! Throw that little pwussy! Throw that little pwussy, Brit! Brit! You know what I'm waitin' on, Brit! Brit! Go to pound town, Brit!"

Britney then spread her legs open in the video, causing Plies to scream with laughter and drop the phone. "Stop looking at me like that, Brit," he jokingly warned her. He continued cheering on the pop star in the caption as he wrote, "My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! Man I Luh Britt Bih!!!"

Many of Plies' followers loved his reaction to Britney's video. "I was waiting for your response," one commented with several rolling on the floor laughing emojis. "Somebody Help Me!! My chest hurting!!" another exclaimed, while someone else hoped for a collaboration between the two stars as writing, "Plies needs to be Britt's official hype man WHEN'S THE PLIES & BRITNEY COLLAB COMING?!?!"

Meanwhile, comedian Karlous Miller seemingly saw this coming as he took to Twitter to blithely remark, "don't let Plies see this," after Britney posted the clip.

In the said clip, Britney showcased her stripper moves after purchasing a new pole. The 41-year-old nailed a spin on the pink pole, which is attached in the middle of a black platform, though she claimed that it was her first time trying on it. She also gyrated on the prop while Nine Inch Nails' X-rated song "Closer" played in the background.

