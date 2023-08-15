 

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Shawty' rapper can't hide his excitement after watching the 'Toxic' singer's latest racy dancing video, in which she pulls some stripper moves around her brand new pole.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has the best reaction to Britney Spears' pole dancing video. Showing that he is the biggest cheerleader for the Princess of Pop, the rapper has shared his hilarious reaction to her latest racy dancing clip.

After Britney uploaded the video on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 13, the "Hypnotized" rhymer took to his own social media page to film himself getting hyped up over the singer's sexy moves. "There she go!" he screamed with squeaky voice while showing the video that played on his phone.

"Wahoo! There she go! Oh ho! That muthaf**ka look like Diamond from 'The Players Club'! Look!" the 47-year-old exclaimed, referring to the character in the classic 1998 film starring Jamie Foxx and Bernie Mac, in which LisaRaye McCoy played Diamond.

He continued raving, "My white diamond! Come on, white diamond! Whoo hoo! Throw that little pwussy! Throw that little pwussy, Brit! Brit! You know what I'm waitin' on, Brit! Brit! Go to pound town, Brit!"

  Editors' Pick

Britney then spread her legs open in the video, causing Plies to scream with laughter and drop the phone. "Stop looking at me like that, Brit," he jokingly warned her. He continued cheering on the pop star in the caption as he wrote, "My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! Man I Luh Britt Bih!!!"

Many of Plies' followers loved his reaction to Britney's video. "I was waiting for your response," one commented with several rolling on the floor laughing emojis. "Somebody Help Me!! My chest hurting!!" another exclaimed, while someone else hoped for a collaboration between the two stars as writing, "Plies needs to be Britt's official hype man WHEN'S THE PLIES & BRITNEY COLLAB COMING?!?!"

Meanwhile, comedian Karlous Miller seemingly saw this coming as he took to Twitter to blithely remark, "don't let Plies see this," after Britney posted the clip.

In the said clip, Britney showcased her stripper moves after purchasing a new pole. The 41-year-old nailed a spin on the pink pole, which is attached in the middle of a black platform, though she claimed that it was her first time trying on it. She also gyrated on the prop while Nine Inch Nails' X-rated song "Closer" played in the background.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault
Related Posts
Plies Calls Donald Trump a Representation of 'Non Accountability' Following His Indictment

Plies Calls Donald Trump a Representation of 'Non Accountability' Following His Indictment

Plies Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump Over His Third Indictment

Plies Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump Over His Third Indictment

Plies Mocks Britney Spears' Sagging Panties in Sexy Dance Videos

Plies Mocks Britney Spears' Sagging Panties in Sexy Dance Videos

Plies Defends Kirk Franklin Amid Backlash Over Expletive-Filled Phone Call to Son

Plies Defends Kirk Franklin Amid Backlash Over Expletive-Filled Phone Call to Son

Latest News
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault
  • Aug 15, 2023

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video
  • Aug 15, 2023

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour
  • Aug 15, 2023

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain
  • Aug 15, 2023

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain

Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident
  • Aug 15, 2023

Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert