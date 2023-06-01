 

Jay Leno Left With Constant 'Pain From a Burn' After Garage Explosion

Jay Leno Left With Constant 'Pain From a Burn' After Garage Explosion
Celebrity

The former NBC late-night show host struggles with constant pain after he suffered from third-degree burns while working on a car in his garage in November last year.

  • Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jay Leno constantly suffers from pain after being burned in a fire in 2022. The 73-year-old comic was left with third-degree burns in an explosion at his garage in November and broke multiple bones in a bike crash not long afterwards and, though he is still suffering the effects of the accidents, he insisted things are "not bad."

"I'm alright, I've got a broken collar bone and two broken ribs and a couple cracked knee caps, but I'm okay...There's a little pain, but it's not bad. Pain is constant, so if it's constant you're okay. Pain from a burn, after a while you get used to it and eventually it goes away, but it's not terrible," he told People magazine.

But Jay refuses to complain about his injuries because he doesn't want to be a "whiny actor." He added, "They were just accidents. Real people have accidents every day. When you're in show business people fawn all over you. And if you start whining and complaining about it you're a whiny, complaining actor. It's better if you just make jokes about it and have fun."

  Editors' Pick

Despite his accidents, Jay's wife Mavis hasn't tried to call a halt to his passions for cars and bikes. He said, "She's fine with everything. As long as it's not other women and cocaine, I'm fine. It's better to catch on fire than be with another woman!"

The former "Tonight" star previously joked about his "brand new face" following the explosion. He said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" weeks after the accident, "This is a brand new face, it's unbelievable. What happened was I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it set caught fire. I'd been eating a Flamin' Hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on fire!"

"No, no, but, it was interesting, it was all third-degrees so it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad. You'd think I would have a zipper [on my face] now, but no. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy! I got it once in the 1980s, and now I get it again! That's a brand new ear, too!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter Battling Dementia

Margaret Thatcher's Ex-Aide Demands U.S. Government Unseal Prince Harry's Visa Application
Related Posts
Jay Leno Declares He Won't Retire Unless He Has a 'Stroke'

Jay Leno Declares He Won't Retire Unless He Has a 'Stroke'

Jay Leno Says Celebrities 'Can't Whine and Complain' Due to Their Privilege

Jay Leno Says Celebrities 'Can't Whine and Complain' Due to Their Privilege

Jay Leno Missed Two Shows Following Fiery Car Accident

Jay Leno Missed Two Shows Following Fiery Car Accident

Jay Leno Dubs Himself the 'New Face of Comedy' After Setting His Face on Fire

Jay Leno Dubs Himself the 'New Face of Comedy' After Setting His Face on Fire

Latest News
SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears
  • Jun 01, 2023

SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur
  • Jun 01, 2023

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals
  • Jun 01, 2023

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Jun 01, 2023

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim
  • Jun 01, 2023

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca
  • Jun 01, 2023

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Jennifer Hudson Defended by Designer After Alleged Gifted Bag Ended Up in Thrift Shop

Jennifer Hudson Defended by Designer After Alleged Gifted Bag Ended Up in Thrift Shop