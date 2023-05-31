 

Lily-Rose Depp Declares Love for 'Brainwasher' The Weeknd in 'The Idol' Final Trailer

The new footage further gives insight into Lily-Rose's character Jocelyn's toxic relationship with powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader named Tedros, who is played by the pop star.

AceShowbiz - HBO has unveiled the final trailer for "The Idol" following its controversial Cannes debut. Revealed on Tuesday, May 30, the new footage further gives insight into Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn's toxic relationship with powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader named Tedros, who is played by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

The trailer opens with Jocelyn trying to prove that she's still "got it" as a big star after calling off her latest tour. It also sees Jocelyn filming what appears to be a new music video, but the featured strippers seemingly are "kind of out femme-ing" Jocelyn "with the flips and the dips."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Tedros tells Jocelyn that she's "too distracted." He suggests that they "need to block out all the noise" during her studio recording session. He later blindfolds Jocelyn before he seductively whispers in Jocelyn's ear, "Now sing."

The trailer also sees Jocelyn declaring she "fell in love" with Tedros while they are having a sexy time together. However, those around her label him a "brainwasher."

Toward the end of the preview, which features Jocelyn engaging in various seductive dancing sequences while dressed in skimpy outfits, Tedros reminds Jocelyn, "You're not a human being. You're a star." Meanwhile, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's character Destiny warns, "Never trust a dude with a rattail."

"The Idol" is co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and "Euphoria" mastermind Sam Levinson. The upcoming HBO series has been the subject of controversy as of late with Rolling Stone publishing a report suggesting that the production went "wildly, disgustingly off the rails" due to a toxic set environment and creative clashes. The Weeknd, Lily-Rose and HBO denied the report. Additionally, it receives backlash for featuring too much nudity.

Also starring on "The Idol" are Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria. The series is set to premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 9 P.M. ET on HBO.

