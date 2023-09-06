Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

Instagram/HBO TV

The 'drivers license' hitmaker addresses pop star 'archetype' which is depicted on the hypersexualized HBO mini series fronted by Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo is not interested in watching the hypersexualised HBO mini-series "The Idol". The 20-year-old Grammy winner has no plan to watch a show in which the pop star, in this case, Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp, is "sexualised" and "traumatised" and the suggestion is that all pop stars must act and look a certain way.

"There's such an archetype of what a 'pop star' should be. I never really thought of myself as that, it's the term that people throw around. Things you should wear and do and how you should be accessible at all times. And 'date this person and do that,' " she told The Guardian.

She added, "I don't have the desire to [watch 'The Idol']. I remember walking out of 'Barbie' and being like, 'Wow, it's so long since I've seen a movie that is female-centred in a way that isn't sexual or about her pain or her being traumatised.' "

The "bad idea right?" hitmaker shared that she "experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn't express, especially in my job." She added, "I've always felt like, you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I've always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time."

"The Idol" was cancelled after just one series and received a huge backlash. The controversial erotic series starring Abel Tesfaye, 33, (The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose, 24, ended after five episodes instead of the originally scheduled six and had been met with fierce criticism, with some even describing the series as "torture porn" due to its explicit content.

And last month, it was announced that the programme - which was created by "Euphoria" writer Sam Levinson, Abel, and Reza Fahim - will not be getting another season. An HBO spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post's Page Six column, " 'The Idol' was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response."

"After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

The Weeknd admitted it was a "bumpy" ride after the series ended earlier than planned. The show followed Lily-Rose's pop star character's journey as she turned to self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel) after having a nervous breakdown. In the finale, she turned the tables on Tedros for his attempts to control her life and career.

Lily-Rose defended the sex scenes and insisted it was meant to be "provocative" and "polarising" despite the criticism.

