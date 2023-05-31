 

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Cover Images/Abby Grant
A few months after showing off her chic bob with straight-across bangs that reached her eyebrows, the former 'Mad Men' star chops off her hair into an edgy pixie cut.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - January Jones has gone through a dramatic hair transformation. Chopping off her chic bob for a shorter hairdo, the actress best known for her portrayal of Betty Draper on "Mad Men" surprised many of her fans as she looked unrecognizable with her spunky new look.

On Friday, May 26, the 45-year-old beauty turned to Instagram to let out a selfie that offered the world a peek at her new hairstyle. Her previous mid-length light-colored hair that reached her shoulders has been replaced with an edgy pixie cut.

In the picture posted, the "X-Men: First Class" actress donned a knitted white sweater, a ring and two pieces of earrings on one ear. While she did not offer any explanation regarding her new look, she gave two scissors emojis in the caption of her post.

Many of January's followers were surprised by her dramatic hair transformation. One in particular curiously asked, "Why did you decide to cut it so short ?" Similarly, another questioned, "What have you done!?" A third commented, "I am sorry I really like when women keep their hair longer. The shorter look takes away from the feminine look. Just my opinion because at the end only you have to like it."

Still, others seemed to be approving January's hairstyle choice. One gushed, "God dang you are a beaut!! You can pull anything off." Another marveled, "Absolutely alluring! I don't think you can honestly look bad even if you tried." A third praised, "I don’t know why but I've been waiting for you to do this!! Suits you so much!"

This was not the first time January showed off new hairdo via Instagram. Back in early January, she put out a selfie of her new haircut. In the snap, she looked stunning in a chic bob with straight-across bangs that reached her eyebrows. She accompanied the pic with a caption that read, "Fresh hair for my “day” of human birth. Thank you @bridgetbragerhair @traceycunningham1."

