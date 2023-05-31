 

Naomi Campbell Lets It Slip That Lenny Kravitz Is Her Daughter's Godfather

While wishing the 'Hunger Games' actor a happy 59th birthday on social media, the British supermodel hints that the chart-topping singer is the godfather of her daughter.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz is revealed as the godfather to Naomi Campbell's daughter. The 53-year-old model confirmed the birth of her daughter in May 2021, and she's now hinted that Lenny is her godfather as she wished the musician a happy 59th birthday over the weekend.

"Happy birthday my darling @lennykravitz We love you brother/godfather, you are the ultimate rockstar. Blessings on your special day (sic)," Naomi wrote on Instagram alongside snaps of the music star and her daughter.

The model - who has been friends with Lenny for years - has never actually revealed the identity of her daughter's dad. Naomi has also refused to reveal her daughter's name. Despite this, the catwalk star opened up about her experience of motherhood during an interview with Vogue magazine in 2022, revealing that her daughter is very well behaved.

She told the publication, "I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me - no whimpering taking off or landing. She's a good girl, she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age. She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking."

Naomi confirmed that her baby girl wasn't adopted. The model also admitted that she's made a conscious effort to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. The London-born star said, "She wasn't adopted - she's my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Naomi and her daughter appeared on the front cover of the magazine, and the model believes she's already a natural in front of the camera. Naomi said, "She loves the light. She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone - she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time."

