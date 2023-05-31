 

Celine Dion Determined to Bounce Back as She's Not Ready to Retire Despite SPS Struggle

Celine Dion Determined to Bounce Back as She's Not Ready to Retire Despite SPS Struggle
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker focuses on her recovery with the goal to hit the road again once she gets better after recently scrapping all of her scheduled tour dates.

  May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion is putting her effort on "her health" after cancelling a series of tour dates. The 55-year-old singer recently called off all of her scheduled tour dates through April 2024, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes spams - but Celine remains determined to tour again.

"The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better. Right now she's focusing on her health. She couldn't keep postponing shows - it wasn't fair to the fans," a source told PEOPLE.

Celine recently apologised to her fans after cancelling a string of concerts in Europe. A statement on her website also confirmed that the chart-topping singer is "working hard on her recovery".

The statement read, "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery."

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now. Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

Celine also addressed the cancellations on Twitter. However, she insisted that she wouldn't give up on her touring ambitions. The "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" hitmaker - who was set to kick off her European tour in Amsterdam in August - wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! - Celine xx."

