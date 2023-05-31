 

Christina Ricci Used to Secretly Stalk 'Yellowjackets' Co-Star Juliette Lewis

The former 'Addams Family' actress outed herself as a secret stalker of her 'Yellowjackets' co-star as she felt so lucky to finally have had the opportunity to work with her idol.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci has praised her "Yellowjackets" co-star Juliette Lewis as "one in a million." The 43-year-old actress has posted on social media to heap praise on her co-star, revealing that she feels "lucky" to have worked with Juliette on the thriller drama series.

"@juliettelewis you are one in a million. I love you so much. We have loved, we have laughed, we have giggled, we have fought and made up, we are sisters," Christina wrote on Instagram.

"I was your secret stalker as a 14 year old to your movie star 18 year old asking people who had worked with you about your habits, what you ate!! That 14 year old cannot believe I got to work with you. Let alone become your friend. I will never stop feeling so lucky. [heart emojis] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Juliette, 49, has also taken to social media to reflect on her "Yellowjackets" experience, after her character was killed off. The actress admitted to being "moved" by the response to her appearance on the show.

She wrote, "I have been and will remain off line for a bit. As I want to focus on the ME outside of this Business - So much to say and reflect on; But here's a quick note to say, I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets Love respect and appreciation is the oil in this creative machine and the encouragement I always need - That I do not create alone that I will and can continue creating despite the challenges of this industry, with it's breakneck hours and the pressure cooker expectations etc etc. I love you all above and beyond (sic)."

Juliette also hailed the show's "exceptional" writing team. She said, "The exceptional writing on @Yellowjackets I believe this team can literally do and write anything, the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal- ever growing - cast is something I will always marvel at (sic)."

