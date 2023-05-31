 

LeBron James Shares Cryptic Post Amid Retirement Rumors

The NBA legend adds fuel to his retirement rumors by sharing a photo from a fan account that shows him during his high school playing days at St. Vincent–St. Mary.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James has fueled rumors suggesting he's retiring from basketball. The speculation first emerged when the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, but on Monday, May 29, the NBA legend left fans convinced that it was true after sharing a cryptic social media post.

Making use of Instagram Story, the athlete shared a photo from a fan account that showed him during his high school playing days at St. Vincent–St. Mary in his native Akron, Ohio. Alongside the snap, he quoted Jay-Z's lyrics on "What More Can I Say".

"I'm suppose to be #1 on everybody list," the message read. "We'll see what happens when I no longer exist."

When facing off the Nuggets last Monday, LeBron scored 40 points in 48 minutes and had 31 of those points in the first half during the game. Still, the Lakers fell short 113-111.

In a post-game press conference, LeBron said, "We'll see what happens going forward." He added, "I don't know. I don’t know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

Following the news conference, LeBron was asked by ESPN to elaborate on his statement. "If I want to continue to play," he said. Asked, "As in next year?" he responded, "Yeah." When further pressed if he would "walk away," he said, "I got to think about it."

LeBron also confirmed to Bleacher Report that he's going to consider the decision during the offseason. "I'm simply not sure if I'll be back in the fall when the season begins," he told the outlet. "I have a lot to think about."

