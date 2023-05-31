 

Lil Meech Clowned by His Friend for Showing Love to Summer Walker on FaceTime

The 'BMF' star's sweet conversation with his new girlfriend, in which she gushes over his 'handsome' look, prompts his jealous fan to jokingly troll the rapper/actor in a video.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech isn't shy to show his love for Summer Walker. Having gotten more candid about their relationship via social media lately, the rapper/actor has shown his sweet conversation with his girlfriend with sparked jealousy among his pals.

On Monday, May 29, the 23-year-old let everyone know how he keeps in touch with Summer when they're away from each other. He filmed his FaceTime call with the R&B artist which he posted on his Instagram Story.

During the virtual conversation, the "Playing Games" hitmaker gushed over her boyfriend's appearance while he was driving around with his friends. "You look so handsome," she said in the video. "Thank you, babe," he replied, before telling her, "I miss you." She reciprocated the feeling as saying, "I miss you, too."

The sweet conversation between the two lovebirds prompted unexpected response from one of Meech's friend, who was sitting next to him. The friend apparently let the "BMF" star know that he's not a fan of it.

Meech quickly turned his attention to his friend and asked him, "Bro, what you hating, bro?" He jokingly called out his friend, "Hating a** n***a." But the friend then admitted that he was simply jealous of Meech.

"Yeah, I wanna love somebody too," he said, drawing chuckles from others in the car. Another passenger confessed, "You make me miss my girl." Meech asked to confirm, "You're missing your girl, bro?" The other friend shared, "I'm missing my girl now seeing this conversation."

Meech and Summer first sparked dating rumors in April. It didn't take long for them to seemingly come clean about their relationship as they have been posting pictures of the two of them together.

Just one day before their FaceTime conversation, Meech shared a picture of him snuggling up to Summer. In the image, the mother of three closed her eyes, seemingly sleeping in bed with her head resting on his hand, while the actor lied down next to her and put another hand on her neck.

