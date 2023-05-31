Lil Durk Goes Fishing With Morgan Wallen, Fans Aren't Happy With It

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' emcee, who has collaborated twice with the country crooner for his music, draws mixed reactions after sharing a photo of the two on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk was exploring a new hobby with Morgan Wallen, but not everyone was happy with it. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee drew mixed reactions after sharing a photo of him and the country singer fishing together.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the rap star and his pal showed off their freshwater catches while fishing in what appears to be the Tennessee lakes. For the outfit, Durkio wore a camouflage outfit, while the crooner sported a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball cap. The latter completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Durk wrote, "Family is family can't nothing change that." He added, "p.s I'm done wit fish [two tears of joy emojis][.]"

Some people, however, were triggered upon seing the picture. "could've been fishing with anybodyyy else," one person commented, while another sarcastically penned, "This is what Martin Luther King dreamed of." Someone else added, "ever since morgan wallen said the n word durk been slurping onnat shi.

Morgan is one of the artists who are featured on Durkio's new album, "Almost Healed". The singer lends his vocals for "Stand by Me", which marks the second collaboration by the two following "Broadway Girls".

The two's friendship, however, raised people's eyebrows considering Morgan's past N-word scandal. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer faced a huge backlash in 2021 after a video featuring him using a racial slur surfaced online.

After it went viral, the singer, who was at the top of his career, got his contract with his record label Big Loud suspended "indefinitely." Additionally, Spotify, Apple and some radio stations across the country decided to remove his music from playlists.

He later issued a statement to the New York Times, apologizing for his action. "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," he said at the time.

