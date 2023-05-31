 

Lil Durk Goes Fishing With Morgan Wallen, Fans Aren't Happy With It

Lil Durk Goes Fishing With Morgan Wallen, Fans Aren't Happy With It
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' emcee, who has collaborated twice with the country crooner for his music, draws mixed reactions after sharing a photo of the two on Instagram.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk was exploring a new hobby with Morgan Wallen, but not everyone was happy with it. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee drew mixed reactions after sharing a photo of him and the country singer fishing together.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the rap star and his pal showed off their freshwater catches while fishing in what appears to be the Tennessee lakes. For the outfit, Durkio wore a camouflage outfit, while the crooner sported a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball cap. The latter completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Durk wrote, "Family is family can't nothing change that." He added, "p.s I'm done wit fish [two tears of joy emojis][.]"

  Editors' Pick

Some people, however, were triggered upon seing the picture. "could've been fishing with anybodyyy else," one person commented, while another sarcastically penned, "This is what Martin Luther King dreamed of." Someone else added, "ever since morgan wallen said the n word durk been slurping onnat shi.

Morgan is one of the artists who are featured on Durkio's new album, "Almost Healed". The singer lends his vocals for "Stand by Me", which marks the second collaboration by the two following "Broadway Girls".

The two's friendship, however, raised people's eyebrows considering Morgan's past N-word scandal. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer faced a huge backlash in 2021 after a video featuring him using a racial slur surfaced online.

After it went viral, the singer, who was at the top of his career, got his contract with his record label Big Loud suspended "indefinitely." Additionally, Spotify, Apple and some radio stations across the country decided to remove his music from playlists.

He later issued a statement to the New York Times, apologizing for his action. "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," he said at the time.

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration by FaceTiming Each Other

Jack Harlow Claims He Felt 'Horrible' to Miss Las Vegas Show, Apologizes to Fans
Related Posts
Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist of New Album 'Almost Healed'

Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist of New Album 'Almost Healed'

Lil Durk Recruits Kodak Black and NLE Choppa for 'Sorry for the Drought' Tour

Lil Durk Recruits Kodak Black and NLE Choppa for 'Sorry for the Drought' Tour

Lil Durk Offered Money to Fake 'Beef' With Fellow Rappers

Lil Durk Offered Money to Fake 'Beef' With Fellow Rappers

Lil Durk Praises J. Cole as He 'Smoked' Him on Their New Joint Single 'All My Life'

Lil Durk Praises J. Cole as He 'Smoked' Him on Their New Joint Single 'All My Life'

Latest News
Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'
  • May 31, 2023

Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway
  • May 31, 2023

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux
  • May 31, 2023

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami
  • May 31, 2023

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends
  • May 31, 2023

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split
  • May 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy