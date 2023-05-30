The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration by FaceTiming Each Other

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In the picture shared by Carti on Instagram Story, The Weeknd could be seen flashing a huge smile as he wore sunglasses. The emcee, in the meantime, was seen with a grin on his face.

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd and Playboi Carti seemingly have teamed up for new music. The Canadian singer and the rapper teased just teased that they're releasing a new collaboration soon by sharing a screenshot from their FaceTime.

The "Save Your Tears" hitmaker later reposted the snap on Twitter. Alongside the image, he sent out a vampire and burning heart emojis.

The posts arrived after a snippet of their joint single surfaced online last week. Apparently, while at a red-carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival for Abel's upcoming HBO series, "The Idol", their song could be heard playing in the background while celebrities posed for pictures.

The track is reportedly called "Popular" and features Madonna. On the tune, The Weeknd sings, "You're the only one taking over, yeah, sell her soul to be popular, tryna say you popular."

