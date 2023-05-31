Jack Harlow Claims He Felt 'Horrible' to Miss Las Vegas Show, Apologizes to Fans

Instagram Music

When expressing his remorse on Twitter, the 'Industry Baby' hitmaker reveals that he couldn't make it to the Sin City because 'the plane we booked suddenly was no longer cleared to take off.'

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow hates to disappoint his fans. Revealing that he had to miss a Las Vegas show due to a flight-related issue, the "Industry Baby" issued a public apology, admitting that he felt "horrible" for it.

"Makes me f**kin sick typing this," the 25-year-old kicked off his statement shared on Twitter over the weekend. "For the first time in my entire career I'm not gonna make it to my own show. Trying to get to Vegas tonight but I'm stuck in Kentucky."

Jack went on to explain, "The plane we booked suddenly was no longer cleared to take off. Completely out of my control but I feel horrible." He added, "We have been trying everything, looking for other available flights, trying to find someone to take us. But it's not gonna happen."

"I've been excited as hell for tonight, reading the texts yall have been sending me, adding your song requests to the set and everything. I hate this. This is not the artist or person I ever want to be," the emcee further elaborated. "Refunds will of course be made and I will be working to make this up to every single person that came out tonight. Thank y'all for coming and waiting. I'm so sorry."

The post was surprisingly met with supportive comments. One person told the rap star, "It's okay jack! It's not your fault." Another wrote, "The heart felt apology is for sure appreciated." A third chimed in, "Everything happens for a reason so maybe this was meant to be a brief moment of reflection. Save that energy baby."

This arrived after Jack released his third album "Jackman" on April 28. The project includes 10 tracks, including "They Don't Love It", "Common Ground", "Ambitious", "Is That Ight?" and "Gang Gang Gang" among others.

"Jackman" is a follow-up to Jack's sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You". Dropped in May 2022, the project has 15 tracks in total. One of them is "First Class", which became his second No. 1 on the Hot 100 and first to debut atop the chart.

