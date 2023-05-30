 

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order
Instagram
Celebrity

Kenneth, who was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree for an assault on the then 16-year-old Jennifer in 1995, reportedly refuses to cooperate with the judge's order to settle the lawsuit.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's husband reportedly refused to settle his sexual lawsuit filed by Jennifer Hough. Now that Kenneth Petty didn't want to cooperate despite a judge's order, his alleged victim is demanding a legal intervention.

Through her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, Jennifer is requesting the court to "set a scheduling order." The lawyer wrote in his letter to Judge James R. Cho, "We are counsel to Plaintiff Jennifer Hough in the above-referenced matter. I write jointly with counsel for Defendant Kenneth Petty."

"As you know, the Court provided the parties with an opportunity to engage in private mediation. The parties participated in private mediation, but unfortunately, we were unable to reach a settlement," he added, according to HipHopDX. "We would like to have a scheduling conference with the court to set a scheduling order."

In April 1995, Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree for an assault on the then 16-year-old Jennifer the year prior. He was 15 years old at the time. Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison and served four years and he's currently listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York.

  Editors' Pick

In an interview with "The Real" last year, Jennifer stated she and Kenneth were "casual acquaintances" and never in a relationship. Meanwhile, in a court filing, Kenneth insisted that he "never raped" Jennifer.

"I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint," he declared. "I also deny all of Plaintiff's allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault."

"The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant," the father of one further elaborated. "I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff."

Although he pleaded guilty, Kenneth told the court he took the plea deal out of fear. "I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16 year old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape," he explained.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kourtney Kardashian Crying for Two Days While on Tour With Travis Barker

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration by FaceTiming Each Other
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Lends Her Vocals for Sexyy Red's 'Pound Town 2'

Nicki Minaj Lends Her Vocals for Sexyy Red's 'Pound Town 2'

Nicki Minaj Appears to Downplay Her Twitter Feud With Yung Miami

Nicki Minaj Appears to Downplay Her Twitter Feud With Yung Miami

Nicki Minaj Gets Diddy Involved in Her Twitter Feud With Yung Miami Over 'Borrowed' Catchphrase

Nicki Minaj Gets Diddy Involved in Her Twitter Feud With Yung Miami Over 'Borrowed' Catchphrase

Nicki Minaj Relaxing Poolside in 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' MV

Nicki Minaj Relaxing Poolside in 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' MV

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce