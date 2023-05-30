 

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hawkeye' actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who were spotted enjoying a NYC date earlier this month, reportedly have been hanging out for several weeks.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are indeed an item. The "Hawkeye" actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who were spotted on a date together earlier this month, are said to have been dating for a "few weeks" now.

Offering more details on the 26-year-old beauty and the athlete's romance is PEOPLE. A source close to the actress informed the outlet that the "cute couple" have been "hanging out for a few weeks," adding, "It's new, but they are having fun."

Hailee and Jos were first seen together during an outing in New York City on Thursday, May 25. One of the photos obtained by the New York Post even showed the footballer putting his arm around the singer/actress as they walked side-by-side.

  Editors' Pick

In one picture, Hailee was seen standing near Josh while he was exiting a black SUV. For the outfit, Hailee wore a white blazer, jeans and heels. Josh, in the meantime, sported a white T-shirt and blue slacks.

Later on Saturday, the rumored lovebirds were spotted again in the Big Apple. "The Edge of Seventeen" star and her rumored beau stepped out with another pair and both of them went all black during the double date.

Hailee and Josh's outing came after he was rumored to have broken up with Brittany Williams, who unfollowed him on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Brittany also deleted photos of her and Josh from her page.

As for Josh, who dated Brittany for more than five years, his last Instagram post with the latter dated back to April 2020. It remains unclear why the alleged now-exes called it quits.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Related Posts
Hailee Steinfeld Will Always Treasure Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Hailee Steinfeld Will Always Treasure Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Hailee Steinfeld Enjoys Date Night With Josh Allen Amid His Rumored Split From Brittany Williams

Hailee Steinfeld Enjoys Date Night With Josh Allen Amid His Rumored Split From Brittany Williams

Hailee Steinfeld Credits Strong Women Around Her for Helping Shape Her Personality

Hailee Steinfeld Credits Strong Women Around Her for Helping Shape Her Personality

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals What She's Looking for in a Partner

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals What She's Looking for in a Partner

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce