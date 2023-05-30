Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hawkeye' actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who were spotted enjoying a NYC date earlier this month, reportedly have been hanging out for several weeks.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are indeed an item. The "Hawkeye" actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who were spotted on a date together earlier this month, are said to have been dating for a "few weeks" now.

Offering more details on the 26-year-old beauty and the athlete's romance is PEOPLE. A source close to the actress informed the outlet that the "cute couple" have been "hanging out for a few weeks," adding, "It's new, but they are having fun."

Hailee and Jos were first seen together during an outing in New York City on Thursday, May 25. One of the photos obtained by the New York Post even showed the footballer putting his arm around the singer/actress as they walked side-by-side.

In one picture, Hailee was seen standing near Josh while he was exiting a black SUV. For the outfit, Hailee wore a white blazer, jeans and heels. Josh, in the meantime, sported a white T-shirt and blue slacks.

Later on Saturday, the rumored lovebirds were spotted again in the Big Apple. "The Edge of Seventeen" star and her rumored beau stepped out with another pair and both of them went all black during the double date.

Hailee and Josh's outing came after he was rumored to have broken up with Brittany Williams, who unfollowed him on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Brittany also deleted photos of her and Josh from her page.

As for Josh, who dated Brittany for more than five years, his last Instagram post with the latter dated back to April 2020. It remains unclear why the alleged now-exes called it quits.

