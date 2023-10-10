Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after shopping for clothes with his mother, the 'Pitch Perfect 2' actress watches the NFL player's game from a suite room and sits next to Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld has continued to show her support for Josh Allen. Amid their alleged romance, the actress portraying Emily in "Pitch Perfect 2" was spotted cheering on the NFL player on Sunday, October 8.

The 26-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was caught on camera attending Buffalo Bills' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. During the game, she was sitting in a suite room next to Josh's close friend and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Unfortunately, Josh and his team did not gain victory with a 20-25 score.

Hailee's appearance at the game was revealed by ESPN's Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg via X, formerly known as Twitter. In a photo uploaded by Alaina, it could be seen that Hailee was wearing an outfit highlighting its blue, red and white colors.

However, the "Hawkeye" star, who was smiling from ear-to-ear in the snap, appeared to have attempted to keep a low profile by putting on a pair of black sunglasses to cover her eyes. Her long brown tresses were styled into loose waves and parted in the middle.

Along with the picture, Alaina penned in the tweet, "Update on this front: Danny Ric has now got his Bills gear." She went on to write, "*also they couldn't get a lower third for the musician/actress to his right?!*"

Hailee watched Josh's recent game a few days after the "True Grit" actress had a blast while shopping with the 27-year-old quarterback's mother Lavonne Allen. On September 30, she hung out with Lavonne in New York and visited local clothing store Leveled Up Buffalo, which sells women's clothing in Buffalo Bills' colors.

During their visit, Hailee and Lavonne took a photo with the owner of the boutique, Lindsey Vega. In the snap uploaded by Lindsey via Instagram, Hailee and Lavonne appeared in good spirits while standing next to each other and smiling widely at the camera.

Previously, Hailee seemed to have supported Josh at his team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. She was spotted by fans standing in a VIP area at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York while wearing a red baseball hat and excitingly high-fiving one of the supporters. Her alleged beau and his team won with a 38-10 victory at that time.

