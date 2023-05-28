Hailee Steinfeld Enjoys Date Night With Josh Allen Amid His Rumored Split From Brittany Williams

Instagram Celebrity

In one picture taken from their night out in the Big Apple, the 'Hawkeye' actress can be seen standing near the Buffalo Bills quarterback while he's exiting a black SUV.

AceShowbiz - Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen an item? The "Hawkeye" star and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were spotted on a date in New York City amid his rumored split from his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.



On Thursday, May 25, the 26-year-old beauty and the athlete were seen enjoying a night out in the Big Apple. One of the photos obtained by the New York Post even showed the footballer putting his arm around the singer/actress as they walked side-by-side.

In one picture, Haile was seen standing near Josh while he was exiting a black SUV. For the outfit, Hailee wore a white blazer, jeans and heels. Josh, in the meantime, sported a white T-shirt and blue slacks.

Hailee and Josh's outing came after he was rumored to have broken up with Brittany, who unfollowed him on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Brittany also deleted photos of her and Josh from her page.

As for Josh, who dated Brittany for more than five years, his last Instagram post with the latter dated back to April 2020. It remains unclear why the alleged now-exes called it quits.

Hailee, for her part, she told PEOPLE earlier this month that she's single. Of what she's looking for in a partner, the musician shared, "I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan."

"I've been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy," she added. "I'm not really looking, so I don't have a list of things."

