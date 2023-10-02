 

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

After being caught on camera watching her rumored beau's recent NFL game, the actress portraying Emily in 'Pitch Perfect 2' shops clothes with Lavonne at a Buffalo local store.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld appeared in good spirits during a recent outing with Josh Allen's mother. While being romantically linked to the NFL player, the actress portraying Emily in "Pitch Perfect 2" was all smiles when she hung out with Lavonne in New York.

The 26-year-old star was caught on camera out and about with Lavonne at a local clothing store in Buffalo on Saturday, September 30. While shopping, the two agreed to take a photo with boutique Leveled Up Buffalo founder Lindsey Vega. In the snap, the actress and Lavonne could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they struck a pose with Lindsey.

The photo was later shared via Instagram by Lindsey. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from fans who appeared excited for Hailee and Josh's romance. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "I don't think you realize how much tea you have just confirmed."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, another user suggested that Hailee was wearing Josh's college merchandise as writing, "2 things: as a parent of a toddler, she's the 'I wonder, what if, let's try' girl from 'Sesame Street', so that's awesome. Also it's adorable that she's wearing Josh's college sweatshirt." A third exclaimed, "STOPPPP ITTTT!!! I mean she's gotta wear the BEST Bills gear everrrrr!"

For the outing, Hailee looked chic with a comfortable get-up. She sported a sleeveless white tee, a long-sleeved light yellow sweatshirt that came with graphics and a pair of long black wide-leg pants. She added a pair of white sneakers and a sporty wrist watch to complete the look. Her long brown hair, which was parted in the middle, was styled into one braid with a black hair tie.

Hailee stepped out with Lavonne around two weeks after the "True Grit" actress showed her support to Josh by attending one of his recent NFL games. Hailee was spotted by fans watching his team Buffalo Bills play against the Las Vegas Raiders at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, September 17. His team eventually won with a 38-10 victory during the home game.

The "Hawkeye" star was apparently seen holding a cup of blue drink with one of her hands among other supporters in one of Instagram pictures taken during the game. Meanwhile, in a video, she was documented wearing a red baseball hat and standing in a VIP area. She looked excited while high-fiving one of the supporters.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash
Related Posts
Hailee Steinfeld Supports Rumored Beau Josh Allen at NFL Game

Hailee Steinfeld Supports Rumored Beau Josh Allen at NFL Game

Hailee Steinfeld Has Become Expert at 'Listening' to Herself

Hailee Steinfeld Has Become Expert at 'Listening' to Herself

Josh Allen Not Having It Why People Are Interested in His and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

Josh Allen Not Having It Why People Are Interested in His and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Suck Face During Romantic Dinner in Mexico

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Suck Face During Romantic Dinner in Mexico

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial
  • Oct 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
  • Oct 02, 2023

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash
  • Oct 02, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom
  • Oct 02, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film
  • Oct 02, 2023

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide