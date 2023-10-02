Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom

Instagram Celebrity

After being caught on camera watching her rumored beau's recent NFL game, the actress portraying Emily in 'Pitch Perfect 2' shops clothes with Lavonne at a Buffalo local store.

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld appeared in good spirits during a recent outing with Josh Allen's mother. While being romantically linked to the NFL player, the actress portraying Emily in "Pitch Perfect 2" was all smiles when she hung out with Lavonne in New York.

The 26-year-old star was caught on camera out and about with Lavonne at a local clothing store in Buffalo on Saturday, September 30. While shopping, the two agreed to take a photo with boutique Leveled Up Buffalo founder Lindsey Vega. In the snap, the actress and Lavonne could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they struck a pose with Lindsey.

The photo was later shared via Instagram by Lindsey. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from fans who appeared excited for Hailee and Josh's romance. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "I don't think you realize how much tea you have just confirmed."

Meanwhile, another user suggested that Hailee was wearing Josh's college merchandise as writing, "2 things: as a parent of a toddler, she's the 'I wonder, what if, let's try' girl from 'Sesame Street', so that's awesome. Also it's adorable that she's wearing Josh's college sweatshirt." A third exclaimed, "STOPPPP ITTTT!!! I mean she's gotta wear the BEST Bills gear everrrrr!"

For the outing, Hailee looked chic with a comfortable get-up. She sported a sleeveless white tee, a long-sleeved light yellow sweatshirt that came with graphics and a pair of long black wide-leg pants. She added a pair of white sneakers and a sporty wrist watch to complete the look. Her long brown hair, which was parted in the middle, was styled into one braid with a black hair tie.

Hailee stepped out with Lavonne around two weeks after the "True Grit" actress showed her support to Josh by attending one of his recent NFL games. Hailee was spotted by fans watching his team Buffalo Bills play against the Las Vegas Raiders at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, September 17. His team eventually won with a 38-10 victory during the home game.

The "Hawkeye" star was apparently seen holding a cup of blue drink with one of her hands among other supporters in one of Instagram pictures taken during the game. Meanwhile, in a video, she was documented wearing a red baseball hat and standing in a VIP area. She looked excited while high-fiving one of the supporters.

