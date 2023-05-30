 

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
Lala's shade comes after a picture features the Tom Tom bar co-owner's phone screen emerges online, showing that he is on the phone with Raquel during his flight to Pittsburgh.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent once again weighed in on Tam Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' relationship after he was caught on the phone with Raquel. Making use of her Instagram account, Lala didn't hesitate to rip her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars.

"Look at this clown," the 32-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 29. "Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f**ked up and bang his Side Chicks," Lala continued, seemingly referring to Tom's alleged new girlfriend Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale.

Lala added, "Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex. He's also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He's got to keep her where he needs her. He's fully plugged into her and she thinks it's because ashes loved and care about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist."

The post came after TMZ published a picture of Tom during a flight to Pittsburgh on Sunday night, May 28 for a gig. The snap featured the Tom Tom bar co-owner's phone screen which showed that he was on the phone with Raquel, with whom he had an affair when he was still dating Ariana Madix.

Tom's fellow passenger who took the picture, however, told the news outlet that the photo was innocent. The passenger didn't realize the person on the other end of line was Raquel. The eyewitness added that the Bravo star was trying to speak quietly, but his voice was "highly recognizable." The passenger noted that they heard him say he was going to "f***ing Pittsburgh."

Meanwhile, Raquel has been in a mental health facility. However, she may be out by now since facilities usually restrict the use of phones.

The new picture came after it was said that Raquel and Tom broke up amid backlash over their affair. "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her," an insider said. Tom was rumored to have moved on with Karlee.

