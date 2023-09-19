 

Hailee Steinfeld Supports Rumored Beau Josh Allen at NFL Game

Hailee Steinfeld Supports Rumored Beau Josh Allen at NFL Game
Amid her romance rumors with Josh, the actress portraying Emily in 'Pitch Perfect 2' is spotted showing her support for the Buffalo Bills quarterback in a VIP area along with his family.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld appeared to have supported Josh Allen at an NFL game. Amid her romance rumors with Josh, the actress portraying Emily in "Pitch Perfect 2" was spotted attending a recent game where her alleged quarterback beau was leading his team Buffalo Bills to a victory.

The 26-year-old star was caught by her eagle-eyed fans watching the game, which took place at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, September 17. She seemed to have shown her support for Josh, whom she has been romantically linked to, as he played with his team for a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. His team eventually won with a 38-10 victory.

Hailey was apparently spotted in one of Instagram pictures taken during the game. Fans believed that she was the one holding a cup of blue drink with one of her hands and her long fingernails polished in red among other supporters. "NEW. Hailee spotted at the Buffalo Bills game today," one fan wrote in a post.

Aside from the snaps, Hailey was also documented in a video from the game that was uploaded via X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans claimed that Hailee was wearing a red baseball hat and standing among other Buffalo Bills' supporters in what appeared to be a VIP area. In the clip, she looked excited when she high-fived one of the supporters.

It did not take long for the social media posts to be flooded with online responses from the "Hawkeye" star's fans. One devotee in particular asked, "Is that her in the back high fiving his Mom?" Meanwhile, another suggested, "Yeah, that’s definitely her. Hanging out with Josh's family… damn, things are going well! Good for them."

Hailee and Josh sparked romance rumors when they were seen together in New York City on May 25. The outing seemed to not be the first one for them. A few days later, a source spilled to PEOPLE that the "cute couple" has been "hanging out for a few weeks." The source added, "It's new, but they are having fun." In July, the two packed on the PDA during their getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico.

