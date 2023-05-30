Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Many social media users are left in shock after the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress and the Belgian athlete are seated next to each other and hanging out together at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has sparked dating rumors anew with soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Amid lingering questions about the status of her relationship with Pardison Fontaine, the Grammy winner has been spotted together with the Belgian athlete at a wedding.

In a video which has gone viral, the Texas-born star and the Inter Milan striker were seated next to each other at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding in Como, Italy. It's unclear if the seating arrangement was a coincidence or not, but the two were also spotted hanging out together and having a conversation at an outdoor area during the wedding.

Many were left in shock over the unexpected sighting of the two stars together. One Twitter user reacted to the video, "ROMELU LUKAKU AND MEGAN THEE STALLION ARE DATING??" Another wondered, "Megan Thee Stallion dating Lukaku??? I don't know how to feel."

Similarly, another curious fan asked, "Wait Lukaku is s**ting with Megan Thee Stallion now? He's going to show out in the CL final now." A fourth user demanded to know, "What happened to Pardi?? What I miss."

Some others, however, chose to take the news with a grain of salt. "Or they are just seated next to each other. Weddings do have seating charts," one of them tried to explain the sighting of Megan and Romelu together.

Another argued, "Be seated next to somebody doesn't equate to being in a relationship with someone especially when seats are typically assigned at weddings." Someone else speculated, "I think they're both managed by Roc Nation & that's why they were hanging out. I also think she's an adult & can do what she wants."

Megan and Pardi, who started dating in 2021, sparked breakup rumors earlier this year after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, he seemed to debunk the split reports with a cryptic post on Valentine's Day. On February 14, he shared a snapshot of two hands, one appearing to belong to him and one appearing to belong to the "WAP" hitmaker, taking heart-shaped shots.

On May 8, the rapper also shared a heartfelt poem that many believed was dedicated to Megan. "You're a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between 'God forgive him' and 'I gotta get him,' " he recited the poem at Da Poetry Lounge.

"That's why you don't ever let these b***hes get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n***as like they're buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting," the "Backin' It Up" rapper continued, as he said that the poem was for "another beautiful woman that I know."

Pardi concluded, "Get your to-do list, it's buying candles and shopping for curtains, it's find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It's deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain't big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I'm at your service."

