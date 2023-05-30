 

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Instagram
Celebrity

Many social media users are left in shock after the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress and the Belgian athlete are seated next to each other and hanging out together at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has sparked dating rumors anew with soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Amid lingering questions about the status of her relationship with Pardison Fontaine, the Grammy winner has been spotted together with the Belgian athlete at a wedding.

In a video which has gone viral, the Texas-born star and the Inter Milan striker were seated next to each other at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding in Como, Italy. It's unclear if the seating arrangement was a coincidence or not, but the two were also spotted hanging out together and having a conversation at an outdoor area during the wedding.

Many were left in shock over the unexpected sighting of the two stars together. One Twitter user reacted to the video, "ROMELU LUKAKU AND MEGAN THEE STALLION ARE DATING??" Another wondered, "Megan Thee Stallion dating Lukaku??? I don't know how to feel."

Similarly, another curious fan asked, "Wait Lukaku is s**ting with Megan Thee Stallion now? He's going to show out in the CL final now." A fourth user demanded to know, "What happened to Pardi?? What I miss."

  Editors' Pick

Some others, however, chose to take the news with a grain of salt. "Or they are just seated next to each other. Weddings do have seating charts," one of them tried to explain the sighting of Megan and Romelu together.

Another argued, "Be seated next to somebody doesn't equate to being in a relationship with someone especially when seats are typically assigned at weddings." Someone else speculated, "I think they're both managed by Roc Nation & that's why they were hanging out. I also think she's an adult & can do what she wants."

Megan and Pardi, who started dating in 2021, sparked breakup rumors earlier this year after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, he seemed to debunk the split reports with a cryptic post on Valentine's Day. On February 14, he shared a snapshot of two hands, one appearing to belong to him and one appearing to belong to the "WAP" hitmaker, taking heart-shaped shots.

On May 8, the rapper also shared a heartfelt poem that many believed was dedicated to Megan. "You're a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between 'God forgive him' and 'I gotta get him,' " he recited the poem at Da Poetry Lounge.

"That's why you don't ever let these b***hes get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n***as like they're buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting," the "Backin' It Up" rapper continued, as he said that the poem was for "another beautiful woman that I know."

Pardi concluded, "Get your to-do list, it's buying candles and shopping for curtains, it's find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It's deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain't big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I'm at your service."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
Related Posts
Fans Love Megan Thee Stallion's Madame Tussauds Wax Figures

Fans Love Megan Thee Stallion's Madame Tussauds Wax Figures

Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Play Ben Affleck's Girlfriend in Safdie Brothers Movie

Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Play Ben Affleck's Girlfriend in Safdie Brothers Movie

Megan Thee Stallion Determined to Change Narrative About Her Trauma

Megan Thee Stallion Determined to Change Narrative About Her Trauma

Megan Thee Stallion Details Depression Struggles After 2020 Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion Details Depression Struggles After 2020 Shooting Incident

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce