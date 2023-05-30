Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Cover Images/MUNAWAR HOSAIN Celebrity

The 'About My Father' actor reportedly had been hesitant to walk down the aisle again following his bitter divorce with ex-wife Grace Hightower, but his newborn baby has made him change his mind.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Third time is a charm may work for Robert De Niro. The 79-year-old actor is likely going to walk down the aisle for the third time after welcoming his seventh child overall and his first together with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Robert, who had been married and divorced twice with his first wife Diahnne Abbott and second wife Grace Hightower, reportedly had been reluctant to get married again. However, he has apparently had a change of heart after welcoming his newborn daughter.

Following his bitter court battle over money with his ex-wife Grace, "Bobby's not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace," a source tells Radar Online. Of how things may be different this time around, the source claims, "But Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn't feel inhibited by their age difference. She's really great for him and he can see it."

Another source dishes on Robert's role as a father. "Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he's very excited to be a dad again - even at his age," the source shares. "He plans on being hands-on with the new baby."

"Bob's constantly working, but Tiffany often accompanies him on location - and now they'll have the baby with them," an informant spills.

Robert spilled the beans that he had welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada earlier this month. He later revealed to Gayle King that his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6. The first official picture of the baby girl was also released on "CBS Mornings" at the time.

To Gayle, the "About My Father" star said he and his partner "are over the moon" about the newest member of the family. The acting vet, who will turn 80 years old in August, also confirmed that the baby was planned.

You can share this post!