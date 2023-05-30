 

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child
Cover Images/MUNAWAR HOSAIN
Celebrity

The 'About My Father' actor reportedly had been hesitant to walk down the aisle again following his bitter divorce with ex-wife Grace Hightower, but his newborn baby has made him change his mind.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Third time is a charm may work for Robert De Niro. The 79-year-old actor is likely going to walk down the aisle for the third time after welcoming his seventh child overall and his first together with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Robert, who had been married and divorced twice with his first wife Diahnne Abbott and second wife Grace Hightower, reportedly had been reluctant to get married again. However, he has apparently had a change of heart after welcoming his newborn daughter.

Following his bitter court battle over money with his ex-wife Grace, "Bobby's not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace," a source tells Radar Online. Of how things may be different this time around, the source claims, "But Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn't feel inhibited by their age difference. She's really great for him and he can see it."

  Editors' Pick

Another source dishes on Robert's role as a father. "Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he's very excited to be a dad again - even at his age," the source shares. "He plans on being hands-on with the new baby."

"Bob's constantly working, but Tiffany often accompanies him on location - and now they'll have the baby with them," an informant spills.

Robert spilled the beans that he had welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada earlier this month. He later revealed to Gayle King that his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6. The first official picture of the baby girl was also released on "CBS Mornings" at the time.

To Gayle, the "About My Father" star said he and his partner "are over the moon" about the newest member of the family. The acting vet, who will turn 80 years old in August, also confirmed that the baby was planned.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis' Retirement: Action Heroes Never Really Retire

Lala Kent Claps Back at Critics of Her Pout Lips After Filler Touch-Up
Related Posts
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Attend Cannes Party After Welcoming New Baby

Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Attend Cannes Party After Welcoming New Baby

Robert De Niro Unveils Name and Photo of 7th Child on TV

Robert De Niro Unveils Name and Photo of 7th Child on TV

Robert De Niro Still Has No Key to Being Good Dad Despite Years of Experience

Robert De Niro Still Has No Key to Being Good Dad Despite Years of Experience

Robert De Niro's 7th Child Seen for First Time After His Co-Star Reveals the Baby's Mother

Robert De Niro's 7th Child Seen for First Time After His Co-Star Reveals the Baby's Mother

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland