Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis' Retirement: Action Heroes Never Really Retire

When talking about his new action-comedy series 'FUBAR', the 'Terminator' star thinks that the 'Die Hard' actor made a wise decision considering his aphasia diagnosis.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger does not believe that action stars will ever truly retire. The Hollywood star best known for his role in the "Terminator 3: Rise of The Machines" film made the declaration when asked to weigh in on Bruce Willis' retirement that was prompted by his aphasia diagnosis.

The 75-year-old was discussing his new action-comedy series "FUBAR" when the topic of his fellow action star's retirement was brought up. In the interview published on Saturday, May 27, he first told CinemaBlend, "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star."

The former governor of California went on to say, "And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man." He added, "I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."

Bruce stepped away from acting back in 2022. At the time, his family issued a statement that read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

In February 2023, Bruce's family offered an update on the actor's health condition. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they said.

Bruce's family further shared, "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research. Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," his family continued.

"We know in our hearts that - if he could today - he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," they added.

