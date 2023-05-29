MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Instagram Celebrity

The MLB star himself also tries to prove that things are good between him and his wife Bria despite the cheating allegations by sharing a sweet tribute to her on her latest milestone.

AceShowbiz - Tim Anderson has had enough of backlash over his alleged affair with Dejah Lanee. Having been criticized for cheating on his wife Bria Anderson, the MLB star took to social media to hit back at haters.

The 29-year-old sent his message to online trolls in his latest Instagram post, which consisted of his photos and some quotes. In the comment section, which has been filled with negative remarks from a bunch of users, the athlete declared, "I hate y'all too !!!"

Tim and Bria's marriage has been rocked with cheating rumors since last year. In June 2022, it was reported that he had a relationship with another woman, Dejah. In October, Dejah gave birth to a child.

Seemingly coming clear with his infidelity, Tim then posted a photo of his lovechild on his Instagram Story three months ago. "Everybody ain't gotta know everything. Nobody ain't gotta know s**t, really," he wrote in a separate Story.

Bria, however, has stated that she and her husband are currently "working" on their marriage. "Moment of authenticity- I know we're all on social media, but there's a distinction between the internet and real life," she penned on May 26. "In REAL life, I am a mother and a WIFE that cares about my FAMILY above anything else."

"My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I'm not interested in the internet games," she continued. "I ask for everyone to respect my family's privacy."

Tim himself seemingly tried to prove that things are good between him and Bria. When celebrating his wife's latest milestone, he shared a photo of the two on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday @_brialove. We know how our hearts/souls feel completely.That's all that matter fr... I know where your heart sit at and I expressed my heart to you."

"We did so much work behind the scenes to get to a space where you can find peace and happiness. You know the world is yours when it comes to you and the kids. Today gone be great because it's your birthday," he added. "I don't give af what nobody say ... You know my love. That REAL LIFE Love."

