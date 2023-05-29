 

Zayn Malik Thanks Fans for Their Support in Rare Tweet

Considering that it's Zayn's second tweet in 2023, many people didn't waste time reacting to the post, with one gushing, 'So good to see your tweet.'

  May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik has melted his fans with a new social media post. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, May 27, the former One Direction member expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him this far.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to," the 30-year-old penned. "Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."

Considering that it's Zayn's second tweet in 2023, many people didn't waste time reacting to the post. "We adore YOU Zayn!" one user gushed, while another raved, "So good to see your tweet. YOU MADE MY WEEK!!!" A third tweeted, "we're so proud of you and we will always support you!!"

Zayn's post arrived four months after Zayn confirmed that a new album is coming very soon. On January 26, he shared on Instagram a photo of himself posing in front of a microphone in a music studio.

In the rare picture, Zayn showcased his toned abs as he wore a stylish knitted jacket unbuttoned, giving a flash of his tattooed chest. He completed the look with black jeans and a silver chain necklace, while he styled his highlighted locks in loose curls.

Music aside, Zayn has been making headlines with his romance rumors involving Selena Gomez. The dating rumors were first brought up by a TikTok user earlier this month, citing a friend, a hostess at a celebrity-loved Soho eatery, who told her about Selena and Zayn's date night.

Another report claimed that before being spotted making out on a dinner date, it was said that the singer and the "Only Murders in the Building" actress have history together. "They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating," a top music industry spilled. The source added, "It doesn't surprise me at all that they're potentially together [today]."

