 

Cheeky Jane Fonda Hurls Palme d'Or Scroll at Director Justine Triet's Back at Cannes

AP Photo
The 'Barbarella' actress amuses many at 2023 Cannes Film Festival with her onstage attempt to flag the 'Anatomy of the Fall' filmmaker when the latter accidentally leaves the scroll at the podium.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jane Fonda cheekily chucked an award at director Justine Triet's back during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On stage for the presentation of the Palme d'Or to the 44-year-old director on Saturday, May 27 for her "Anatomy of the Fall" film, the 85-year-old actress attempted to flag the filmmaker down before hurling the scroll she accidentally left at the podium at her back after the latter failed to acknowledge her.

Even though the scroll hit Justine on the back of the head, she didn't appear to notice as it thudded to the floor behind her. Jane's fans saw the funny side, with her supporters calling her everything from a "queen" to an "excellent shot" for the joke.

The "Barbarella" actress has been celebrating her time at Cannes by sharing updates on her Instagram, including a shot of her in the black sequinned gown she wore when she chucked the award at Justine. She captioned the image, "Very happy to be back in Cannes wearing a custom look by @amiparis @alexandremattiussi9."

Jane also posted images of her posing with 48-year-old "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria and meeting 47-year-old "Titanic" star Kate Winslet for the first time. She's been enjoying the event eight months after telling fans she had cancer.

  Editors' Pick

In September 2022, Jane said on Instagram, "I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky." By December 2022, she announced her cancer was in remission after she had undergone chemotherapy, news she called the "best birthday present ever" ahead of turning 85 that month.

It was the third time Jane has battled cancer. In 2010, the Oscar-winner and fitness guru was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed. Then in January 2018, she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

