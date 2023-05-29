Summer Walker Gives Shout-Out to Shenseea for Changing London On Da Track for the Better

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has approved of Shenseea's relationship with London On Da Track. In an interview, the "Still Over It" artist gave a shout-out to the Jamaican songstress for changing the producer for the better.

Summer credited Shenseea when appearing on the "Caresha Please". "Shenseea, shout out to you b***h," she told Yung Miami and listeners. "After she got in the picture, he started acting right. I was like, 'Thank God, n***a done moved on.' It was wild in the beginning."

While it's unclear whether Shenseea and London are still together, the former previously hinted at their split in November 2022. "I'm single because I'm not settling," so she wrote, before adding on Twitter, "I only disrespect when I'm disrespected. Start seeing people for who they really are and not for who you want them to be."

The breakup reportedly was caused by London deciding to spend Thanksgiving with his children and one of his baby mamas. An alleged friend of the raptress told the outlet Shenseea broke things off with London and launched into a tirade on social media.

Prior to that, Shenseea was called out by London's baby mama Eboni Ivorii. She accused Shenseea's son of being inappropriate to her daughter. "I'm saying loud and clear, and I mean it from the bottom of my soul. Shenseea, you and your little nasty son stay away from my daughter," Eboni raged. "Shenseea, you need to talk to your son and take him to therapy before he grows up and gets into real trouble."

"In the meantime, I'm saying loud and clear again. Shenseea keep yourself and your son AWAY from my daughter for the rest of your life," she continued. "And don't act like I didn't dm you first and reach out to everyone else. If people close to you didn't let you know your bad."

