 

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Beyonce Knowles has told her loyal devotees to 'scream' so the late Queen of Rock and Roll could feel their 'love' as she took the stage in Paris as part of her 'Renaissance' tour.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles led her fans to pay another tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris. The 41-year-old star celebrated the late music legend at her show at the Stade de France on Friday, May 26 following her death earlier this week at the age of 83 and told the crowd to "scream so she can feel your love."

"If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner 'cause I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance. Thank you for your loyalty," Beyonce said in a video captured by a fan.

Beyonce described Tina as her "beloved queen" when news of her passing was revealed on Wednesday, May 24 and had previously cited the "Private Dancer" hitmaker as one of her biggest inspirations.

She wrote on her website, "My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The "Break My Soul" performed a tribute to Tina at her Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in 2005 before the two stars performed a duet of "Proud Mary" at the Grammy Awards three years later.

Tina is set to be laid to rest at a private funeral despite her legions of fans across the globe. A spokesperson for the icon - dubbed the "Queen of Rock & Roll" - confirmed to The Sun newspaper, "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family."

Tina was said by her team to have passed away from "natural causes" but further details have not been given.

