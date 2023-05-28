 

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Recalls Crying on Flight Home After His Death

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Recalls Crying on Flight Home After His Death
Jacy Nittolo marks the first anniversary of the 'Goodfellas' actor by recounting an emotional story when she was on the way home after the star passed away.

AceShowbiz - Ray Liotta is remembered by his fiancee Jacy Nittolo on the first anniversary of his death. The "Goodfellas" actor died in his sleep aged 67 in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 2022 and Nittolo took to social media to reflect on a year without her partner.

"A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock. My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down. I'll never forget this beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn't say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out of the window," she captioned an Instagram post.

Nittolo continued, "When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. You're going to be ok. I walked off the plane and met Ray's sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don't know what I would have done without Linda that night."

She went on to reflect on 12 months of "pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is." Nittolo said, "It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok."

It was recently confirmed that Ray died from acute heart failure. Officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed that his passing was caused by respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Liotta's death was categorised as "natural and nonviolent" and officials found the star was suffering from atherosclerosis - a thickening of the arteries which can lead to problems including heart attacks and strokes.

