 

One Direction Have Been in Intense Communication Following Eight Years of Hiatus

One Direction Have Been in Intense Communication Following Eight Years of Hiatus
In a new interview, Niall Horan opens up that he and his bandmates have been in a frequent contact recently as their group chat is 'louder' than ever before.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan has more frequently kept in touch with his One Direction bandmates. The 29-year-old pop star found fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik as part of "The X Factor"-created boyband in 2010 but they have been on hiatus since 2015 and now Niall has revealed that their current group chat has been more active than their previous ones.

"We've had three or four group chats. Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages," he told E! News.

When asked if his upcoming album "The Show" - which is due for release on June 9 - will feature any of his former bandmates, he was quick to note that is certainly not the case. He said, "No, now that's a straight and easy answer!"

However, the "Heaven" hitmaker has just finished his first season as a coach on NBC talent competition "The Voice" alongside Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson and "would love" to work with series winner Gina Miles at some point and wants her to be able to support him at some of his shows.

He said, "I would love that at some point. If we can get her on some shows, things will have to happen in the background, but absolutely. I've been saying it for so long, I feel like no one was listening, but this girl is…you know a talent when you hear it. And this girl has got it. So yeah, there's no reason why she wouldn't open up for me at some point."

