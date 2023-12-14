Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/Roger Wong Celebrity

The former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star, her mom Mama June and Anna's daughter Kaitlyn are seen flashing a smile when showing up at the Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo and her family are keeping their spirits up amid their loss. The former child beauty pageant contestant, her mother Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon as well as sister Lauryn Efird a.k.a. Pumpkin have attended the funeral for Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee, four days after her passing.

On Wednesday, December 13, the reality TV family members showed up at the Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia. Seemingly in good spirits despite their grief, Alana and Mama June were seen flashing a smile while entering the funeral home.

Forgoing the black dress code, they all opted for casual outfits in their colors of choice for the occasion. Alana wore a green long-sleeve shirt with black pants, Mama June teamed a black printed dress with a denim jacket, while Lauryn bundled up in a white-and-cream puffer jacket with blue jeans.

Anna's daughter Kaitlyn was also in attendance. The 11-year-old girl remained cheerful as she was seen smiling when arriving at the funeral home. She was dressed in a brown top with an off-white cardigan and jeans.

Anna's husband Eldridge Toney and June's husband Justin Stroud were additionally spotted at the funeral. While the memorial service was open to public, guests were not allowed to use their phones inside as it was reported that the family decided against filming the funeral services for "Mama June: From Not to Hot".

Mama June announced that Anna took her last breath on Saturday, December 9 at the age of 29 after losing her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. In the wake of her daughter's death, Mama June admitted that she is she is "emotionally and mentally mindf**ked."

The 44-year-old matriarch is now in custody of Anna's eldest child Kaitlyn and she is reportedly planning to "become Kaitlyn's legal guardian." Meanwhile, Anna's 8-year-old daughter Kylee is "now living with her biological father" Michael.

