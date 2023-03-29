 

Honey Boo Boo Issues Apology for Her 'Ghetto' Accent, Insists She Didn't Mean to 'Offend Anyone'

Honey Boo Boo Issues Apology for Her 'Ghetto' Accent, Insists She Didn't Mean to 'Offend Anyone'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' expresses his remorse in a lengthy statement after getting slammed by people online for talking in a black accent during a recent TikTok live.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo has issued a public apology for her "ghetto" accent. Having come under fire for speaking with her "blaccent," the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum insisted that she didn't mean to "offend anyone."

The reality TV star expressed her remorse via Instagram Story. "No, I wasn't attempting to offend anyone," she declared. "I did this because people frequently comment on how 'ghetto' my speech is. Which i feel in no way i do! i feel like i am my own true self and if you don't like it you simply don't have to comment on it!"

"i basically did this to troll everyone back that swears i'm trying to be something i'm not!" she added. "i was proving a point to the karen's that love having an opinion on everything! but if in any way i did disrespect anyone i apologize i never meant for it to come off like that."

  Editors' Pick

Alana went on to address her head taps. "also i would love to add that in no way was I being rude or disrespectful by the head taps," she claimed. "I [understand] that people use that method to relieve [an] itch when they have a hairstyle."

"I'm fully aware, I also love trying new wigs as well," the teenager further stated. She concluded her lengthy post by writing, lastly this is the last time i will speak on this topic."

Alana was dragged online after she talked in a black accent during her recent TikTok Live. "Honey boo-boo patting her head in that video was distasteful. She equates that ghetto representing something only black women do in which we do to protect our hairstyle while relieving an itch. It's not something people should view as ghetto," one person tweeted.

"I'm sorry. I chuckled," one other mocked. Shocked, another user wrote, "Honey boo boo got a blaccent now...." with someone else adding, "why all the white people we liked we were younger turned into a n***a cosplayers."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Josh Homme Accuses Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend of Putting His Kids in 'Great Danger'
Related Posts
Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo's BF Busted for DUI After Fleeing Police in Georgia

Honey Boo Boo's BF Busted for DUI After Fleeing Police in Georgia

Honey Boo Boo and Her BF to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery Together

Honey Boo Boo and Her BF to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery Together

Honey Boo Boo's Rep Squashes Engagement Rumors After She Flashes Diamond Ring

Honey Boo Boo's Rep Squashes Engagement Rumors After She Flashes Diamond Ring

Latest News
Josh Homme Accuses Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend of Putting His Kids in 'Great Danger'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Josh Homme Accuses Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend of Putting His Kids in 'Great Danger'

Tom Sandoval Regrets How He Dealt With Raquel Leviss Affair
  • Mar 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Regrets How He Dealt With Raquel Leviss Affair

Honey Boo Boo Issues Apology for Her 'Ghetto' Accent, Insists She Didn't Mean to 'Offend Anyone'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Honey Boo Boo Issues Apology for Her 'Ghetto' Accent, Insists She Didn't Mean to 'Offend Anyone'

Selena Gomez's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Character Was Supposed to Be Bisexual, Producer Says
  • Mar 29, 2023

Selena Gomez's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Character Was Supposed to Be Bisexual, Producer Says

See Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles Kissing Emily Ratajkowski
  • Mar 29, 2023

See Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage
  • Mar 29, 2023

Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage

Most Read
Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends
Celebrity

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills