Rick Ross Stops His Car to Save Turtle in the Middle of the Road
The 'Aston Martin Music' rapper rescues the turtle more than a week after his neighbor complained that his buffaloes wandered onto the latter's property in Fayetteville, GA.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross has proven that he cares about his surrounding. While driving around his Promise LAnd estate, the "Aston Martin Music" rapper stopped his car to save a tiny turtle from getting run over.

In a video shared by HipHopDX, the 47-year-old record executive could be seen picking up the small reptile, which had found its way onto one of the roads at his estate in Georgia. The emcee then moved it towards the grass.

"So if you think we only got bulls and horses on the Promise Land, you're wrong," the Maybach Music Group founder, born William Leonard Roberts II, stated. "I make traffic stop for the turtles too."

Earlier this month, Rick made media headlines as locals complained that his buffaloes wandered onto his neighbor's property in Fayetteville, GA twice in the week prior. When the woman went to Rick's place to complain about the escaped animals, it allegedly led to a verbal dispute with a member of the rapper's team.

The woman then filed a neighbor dispute with the city and tried calling police. However, cops said it was a civil dispute and didn't take a report.

In response to the report, Rick said on Instagram Story, "So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot, give it apple. They're so kind, they're so peaceful." He added, "Thank everybody for watching. Thank everybody for making sure all of my animals got back into the Promised Land. All my neighbors, y'all the best."

