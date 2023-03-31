 

Tyga Gives Nicki Minaj the 'Best Female Rapper of All Time' Title

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyga has given Nicki Minaj her flower. In his recent social media post, the "Ayy Macarena" hitmaker declared that the "Super Freaky Girl" is the "best female rapper of all time."

"Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close!" the 33-year-old declared on Twitter on Wednesday, March 29. "World play , punchlines , delivery, pockets , beat selection, creativity. Inflictions."

In addition to Nicki, Tyga gave a compliment to his "Freaky Deaky" collaborator, Doja Cat. In another tweet, he penned, "Doja is a really good rapper too."

Tyga and Nicki were previously labelmates as they were both signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment. The pair then reunited for a track titled "Dip" in 2018.

It looks like Tyga has beenin the mood of showing love to fellow hip-hop artists. Just a week earlier, he praised Lil Wayne and Eminem. On March 23, the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner called his two pals best rappers of all time.

"Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time!" he exclaimed on the blue-bird app. "Lyrical wordplay, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence."

