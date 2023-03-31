See Blac Chyna's Natural Look After Losing Over 10 Lbs. by Removing Silicone From Her Butt

Instagram Celebrity

The former OnlyFans model, who has been going through a transformation journey in recent months, is seen all smiles when posing for cameras at SiriusXM in NYC.

Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is flaunting her natural look after removing silicone from her butt. The former OnlyFans model, who claimed she lost more than 10 pounds by the procedure, showed off her new figure by posing for cameras in a New York City event.

On Wednesday, March 29, the 34-year-old stopped by SiriusXM. For the outing, she wore a dark blue button-up shirt covered with a crop-top brown jacket. She paired it with dark pants and brown heels.

Chyna, who was all smiles in the pictures surfacing online, completed her look with silver cross earrings. As for her hair, she styled it in cascading ringlets.

Chyna has been going through a transformation journey in recent months. Aside from removing silicone from her butt, she ditched her fillers, long manicure and even her $19.99/month OnlyFans account.

When speaking to Access Hollywood, the former fiance of Rob Kardashian said, "You know how many CCs [cubic centimeters] I took out? 1,250 CCs," she shared earlier this month. "A 2-liter Coke bottle all in my booty."

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder said she immediately felt like a new person. "I see beauty. I see wisdom. I see myself," she raved. "I feel good about it, too."

Blac, who received the injections when she was only 19 years old, claimed she wasn't made aware of the negative side effects of the procedure until she endured "very scary" complications as a result. She said her "rear end would get super inflamed," "really, really hard and really hot."

"This is a regular person that's doing it," the mom of two explained of her injector. "They're giving whatever it is substance that they're doing and giving it to you. They're not gonna tell you, 'Hey, you know, you could possibly die.' "

