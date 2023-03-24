XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Instagram Music

In a new video, LaTocha additionally shares that she tried to be her teammate Kandi's friend, but 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star 'did the crying thing' instead.

AceShowbiz - XScape singer LaTocha Scott is speaking out about her relationship with teammates Tamika Scott and Kandi Burruss. In new footage, LaTocha addressed her sister Tamika's accusation that she stole $30K from her.

"For the record, I did not steal $30K from my sister," LaTocha stressed, adding that she is demanding an apology from Tamika. "So now, I guess I'm waiting for my apology as she did onstage. I want that too," she said, referring to the moment when Tamika publicly apologized to Kandi during a show.

Later in the video, LaTocha blasted Tamika for having the audacity to ask her why LaTocha was still mad at her. "Girl, you just accused your of sister of thief. What do you want me to do?" she added.

LaTocha additionally claimed that "SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" cut off her part when she addressed her issues with the group. She shared that she tried to be Kandi's friend, but "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star "did the crying thing" instead.

Elsewhere in the video, LaTocha denied that she had any issues with Kandi singing lead on XScape's songs. "Let's be clear, I never said that she didn't sing lead. I said she had an issue with me singing lead," she clarified.

She then recalled recording a song at Jermaine Dupri's house when she heard Kandi crying outside. "I said, 'What's going on here?' I'm like, something's wrong and I need to find out what it is. And when I found out, yeah she was upset about me singing lead. Listen, I never had a problem with her singing lead. Go ahead, girl!" LaTocha explained.



Prior to this, Kandi responded to LaTocha accusing her of being jealous of her group member singing lead. Immediately, Kandi pulled out the receipts that she's a lead singer in most tracks in the group's first album, "Hummin' Comin' at 'cha". Kandi stressed, "I have a lead verse in every song in the first album except for 'Leave on My Mind'. To be clear."

The reality TV star later moved on to Xscape's second album "Off the Hook" as she also revealed she sang a lead on some most songs. Kandi then fumed, "Please tell me! That was two albums, two Platinum albums. The second album, there are only two songs that I don't have a lead verse. So, what are you talking about?"

