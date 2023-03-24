 

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
Instagram
Music

In a new video, LaTocha additionally shares that she tried to be her teammate Kandi's friend, but 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star 'did the crying thing' instead.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - XScape singer LaTocha Scott is speaking out about her relationship with teammates Tamika Scott and Kandi Burruss. In new footage, LaTocha addressed her sister Tamika's accusation that she stole $30K from her.

"For the record, I did not steal $30K from my sister," LaTocha stressed, adding that she is demanding an apology from Tamika. "So now, I guess I'm waiting for my apology as she did onstage. I want that too," she said, referring to the moment when Tamika publicly apologized to Kandi during a show.

Later in the video, LaTocha blasted Tamika for having the audacity to ask her why LaTocha was still mad at her. "Girl, you just accused your of sister of thief. What do you want me to do?" she added.

LaTocha additionally claimed that "SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" cut off her part when she addressed her issues with the group. She shared that she tried to be Kandi's friend, but "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star "did the crying thing" instead.

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere in the video, LaTocha denied that she had any issues with Kandi singing lead on XScape's songs. "Let's be clear, I never said that she didn't sing lead. I said she had an issue with me singing lead," she clarified.

She then recalled recording a song at Jermaine Dupri's house when she heard Kandi crying outside. "I said, 'What's going on here?' I'm like, something's wrong and I need to find out what it is. And when I found out, yeah she was upset about me singing lead. Listen, I never had a problem with her singing lead. Go ahead, girl!" LaTocha explained.

Prior to this, Kandi responded to LaTocha accusing her of being jealous of her group member singing lead. Immediately, Kandi pulled out the receipts that she's a lead singer in most tracks in the group's first album, "Hummin' Comin' at 'cha". Kandi stressed, "I have a lead verse in every song in the first album except for 'Leave on My Mind'. To be clear."

The reality TV star later moved on to Xscape's second album "Off the Hook" as she also revealed she sang a lead on some most songs. Kandi then fumed, "Please tell me! That was two albums, two Platinum albums. The second album, there are only two songs that I don't have a lead verse. So, what are you talking about?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
Related Posts
LaTocha Scott's Husband's Alleged Mistress Claims She's 'Manipulated' Into Posting She Was Hacked

LaTocha Scott's Husband's Alleged Mistress Claims She's 'Manipulated' Into Posting She Was Hacked

Model Slammed After Retracting Affair Allegations Against LaTocha Scott's Husband

Model Slammed After Retracting Affair Allegations Against LaTocha Scott's Husband

Husband of Xscape's LaTocha Scott Allegedly Expecting Baby From Extramarital Affair

Husband of Xscape's LaTocha Scott Allegedly Expecting Baby From Extramarital Affair

LaTocha Scott Addresses Xscape Dress Drama After Claiming Kandi Burruss Blocks Her on IG

LaTocha Scott Addresses Xscape Dress Drama After Claiming Kandi Burruss Blocks Her on IG

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
  • Mar 24, 2023

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors
  • Mar 24, 2023

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

Most Read
Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works
Music

Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV