Adele Divides Fans After Joking She's 'Bummed' to Miss Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Due to Her Shows

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker sparks controversy after telling fans during her Las Vegas residency that she's disappointed she couldn't attend the 'Anti-Hero' singer's concert.

Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele has received some love and criticism from her online fans. The "Easy on Me" hitmaker has divided her loyal devotees after she joked that she's "bummed" she couldn't attend Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" due to her shows.

During her show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 34-year-old British singer/songwriter expressed her disappointment over not being able to attend Taylor's Las Vegas concert. In a video surfacing online, the "Hello" singer could be seen chatting with her fans after finding out an audience member was able to attend the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's concert.

"I mean, obviously I'm so happy to be here with you guys," Adele said. "I'm low-key a bit bummed I didn't finish last week because then I could have gone there [to Taylor Swift's concert]."

Adele went on saying, "I could finish and then run over really quickly!" The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker further expressed her frustration as saying, "I'm jealous. I saw her last tour and I bloody loved it."

Upon learning of Adele's candid confession, some fans blasted the "Skyfall" singer for saying such things in front of her own fans. "Imagine canceling your show and disappointing your own fans to go see another show," one person tweeted. Another echoed, "Help imagine wishing u'd rather be seeing tay than performing infront of ur fans," along with a crying emoji.

Others, meanwhile, praised Adele for her honesty. "Lol. I love Adele. Her honesty is so refreshing," one fan chimed in. Someone else remarked, "Toxic stans crying now but Taydele stans STAY WINNING!!"

Adele is currently performing at Las Vegas residency, while Taylor has embarked on the U.S. leg of her "Eras Tour". More recently, Adele announced that she's adding more shows to her Las Vegas residency. "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that. I know it's not enough, so I am coming back," the Grammy-winning singer told the crowd during her Vegas show.

Adele subsequently explained when she intends to return for more shows. She shared, "I'll be back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to film it, and I'm going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see it can. And then I'll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall."

