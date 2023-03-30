Brian Cox Says His Comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were 'Taken Out of Context'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/John Palmer Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Succession' actor claims that his initial comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'taken out of context' as he believes that 'they are victims.'

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Cox is backtracking on his remarks regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In an interview with Radio Times, the "Succession" actor claimed that his initial comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "taken out of context."

Brian revealed that he actually has "enormous sympathy" for the royals. "I'm a bit angry about that because that whole thing has been taken out of context," the 76-year-old star said. "I actually have enormous sympathy for them."

"They're the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn't exist anymore," the Emmy-winning actor continued. "But that's a difficult situation where [Meghan] comes from, and it's understandable that she sees something [appealing] - and it does look like a fairy tale. But it was a fairytale that went horribly wrong." Brian also believed that the couple is "victims."

The new statements arrived after Brian suggested during a Haute Living New York interview that Meghan shouldn't have been surprised by her new life after marrying Harry. He additionally said that she "clearly" had "ambitions" of joining the royal family before tying the knot in 2018 as she had "the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams."

"You can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off," he opined. "I mean, she knew what she was getting into."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy-winning actor said that he hoped to see the United Kingdom moving on from the royals. "In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy," Brian shared. "It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. F**k it."

Back in December 2022, the Golden Globe winner defended the royal couple. During his appearance on "Good Morning Britain", Brian pointed out that they endured "something clearly traumatic" before stepping back.

