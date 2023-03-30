 

Victoria Pedretti Claims 'Well-Known' Actor Made Lewd Comment About Her

Being tight-lipped on the actor's name, the former 'You' star explains that she does not 'need his career ruined because he said something really f***ing dumb.'

  Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Pedretti made the shocking claim that a "well-known" actor made a lewd comment about her. On her 28th birthday, the actress playing Love Quinn on Netflix's "You" revealed that she was subjected to the inappropriate sexual remarks sometime in 2022.

On Thursday, March 23, the "Shirley" star spilled on the shocking thing that happened to her through a now-deleted Instagram post. "On my bday last year a well known actor walked up to me at a party and said 'I've jacked off to you so many times,' " she declared in the caption that accompanied a nude photo of herself.

Recalling what went through her mind at the moment, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress admitted, "I was shocked by the audacity." She continued by explaining, "This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

  Editors' Pick

In the same post, the 28-year-old also noted, "Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't. It's a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body. Also, shout out to my body. I love you. You're mine."

After Victoria made the claim, many of her fans were quick to jump on with the question about who the actor was. In response, the actress posted an Instagram Story video in which she explained why she remained tight-lipped and won't name names.

The former star of "The Haunting of Hill House" first stated, "Trust me, I told this person if I ever hear anything else in regards to him, like, then we have an issue." She then assured, "But I can handle it. I don't need his career ruined because he said something really f***ing dumb."

In that same video, Victoria further expressed her views by saying, "So, the main point was the nude, and then I was like, no matter what you do, people are going to say terrible things, and they're going to be weird about the way they feel entitled to talk about women."

