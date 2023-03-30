Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character

Cover Images/Alan West Movie

The 'Bridgerton' star reveals that he played a 'big game' of 'Dungeons and Dragons' with his castmates, including Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, to get into character for the movie adaptation.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page played a "big game" of "Dungeons & Dragons" with his castmates to get into character for the movie adaptation. The "Bridgerton" actor revealed that just before shooting "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves", he and his castmates Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head all sat down together to play the game.

The actor, who plays Xenk Yendar in the movie adaptation of the classic board game, told ScreenRant, "That was the most fun part of this journey, in terms of finding that dynamic with the cast. First and foremost, it was incredibly easy because you have the privilege of working with an incredibly sharp, incredibly talented, very creative cast. The way that we did that initially was we played a big game of 'Dungeons and Dragons' together before we shot the movie, which is a very natural thing for actors to do. We very easily slipped into that."

The 34-year-old star went on to add that it was a "wild" exercise to carry out but explained that it was way of finding a "dynamic" between himself and his castmates before the cameras started to roll.

He added, "We got to try out the characters in a game setting. It was wild. I'll tell you that much. It was chaotic. Folks are very, very quick and improvisational on this cast, and it's essentially an improv game, and so everyone's playing 'Yes, and...' And so you think of the wildest, craziest thing you can do, and then you have the privilege of having Chris Pine sit next to you, and he'll take that and run with it and blow it up and make it crazier."

"Michelle Rodriguez is on the other side, she blows it up, makes it even crazier than that. And so you start finding the ways that your dynamic works together and all the unpredictable things that happened on set. You got all the seeds of that when we actually just played together, which is what acting's meant to be in the first place," he futher recalled.

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieve", which sees players embark on epic quests and level up in fantasy worlds, is in cinemas now.

You can share this post!