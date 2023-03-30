Lana Del Rey Sparks Evan Winiker Engagement Rumors After Flashing New Diamond Ring

Cover Images/Instagram/FAYES VISION Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is seemingly getting closer to walking down the aisle. The "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker has sparked rumors that she has gotten engaged to music manager Evan Winiker after debuting a new diamond ring at a recent event.

Sources confirmed to Billboard that the 37-year-old singer will be tying the knot with Evan, who is the managing partner of Range Media. The engagement news also arrived after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event.

During the special night, Lana posed for photos on the carpet and wore a cream-colored lace dress with a belt and gold shoes. The "Young and Beautiful" songstress didn't hold up her hand to put her ring on display but it could clearly be seen as she held her arms by her sides.

Indeed, the lovebirds are very private about their relationship. Though so, they were recently seen in public together a few times over the past several months, including an outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September. Earlier this month, they enjoyed an outing at Pappy and Harriet's restaurant in Pioneertown, California.

Lana was last linked to musician Jack Donaghue, who is a member of the electronic band Salem. They were rumored to be seeing each other since early 2022, but she remained silent on the relationship and the exact time of their breakup remains unclear.

Prior to her fling with Jack, the superstar was in a relationship with Country singer Clayton Johnson. The pair allegedly met on a dating app in 2020 and were rumored to be engaged later that year before going their separate ways, a breakup that was never addressed by Lana herself.

When Lana's not making headlines for her love life, she's doing so for her own epic music. She just released her ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", on March 24.

