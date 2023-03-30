JoJo Siwa's Ex Katie Mills Shuts Down 'Clout Chasing' and 'Love Bombing' Claims

TikTok Celebrity

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa's ex Katie Mills is standing up for herself. The TikToker spoke out against Siwa after the "Dance Moms" alum posted a new video in which she shaded her exes for their "love bombing" and "clout chasing" behavior.

On Wednesday, March 29, Mills told her followers in her own clip that she's "done being quiet." The influencer added, "You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the Internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."

Mills later spoke out on behalf of Siwa's most recent ex Avery Cyrus after Siwa accused Cyrus of using her for "clout" and "views" in the past. Mills claimed that the "Dancing with the Stars" alum put her and Cyrus "through hell for months" with no explanation. Of the former "So You Think You Can Dance" judge, Mills said, "You sent me and Avery through hell for months, and gave us no explanation why. You know we weren't love bombers or clout chasers."

She continued, "Aren't you the one that decided that we needed to go to the Hollywood Boulevard, Disney and the Lakers game? That wasn't my idea. And anytime I posted something, I asked for you permission first." Mills added that she has "text receipts" to prove that. "So, don't come at me and say we were clout chasers," she shared.

Before ending her video, Mills asked Siwa to leave her and Cyrus alone. "Everything was starting to die. Everything started to get quiet. But now that you posted a video like this, coming at us, we're getting DMs back, the comments back...knock it off," she concluded, "You know me and Avery can't defend ourselves, so stop attacking us. Leave us alone."

In her video, Siwa was seen trying to dodge the so-called "red flags" which she said she's found in past exes during her journey of finding love. Siwa, however, didn't name names in the video.

This wasn't the first time Siwa's ex defended herself from the accusations that the YouTuber leveled at her. After Siwa accused Cyrus of using her to further her internet fame following the pair's breakup in December, the latter said in a statement that she believed she and Siwa had left things on "great terms." She additionally shared that they were "still friends."

"From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family," Cyrus divulged at the time. "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

