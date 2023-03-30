Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old England and Tottenham Hotspurs footballing hero, who already shares three children with his childhood sweetheart wife, reveals the news with fans on his Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - Harry Kane and his childhood sweetheart wife Kate Goodland are expecting their fourth child. The 29-year-old England and Tottenham Hotspurs footballing hero, who has daughters Ivy, six, and Vivienne, five, as well as son Louis, two, with Kate, shared the news with fans on his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 29.

He said alongside a snap of him grinning with Kate in a polaroid picture in which she grasped a positive blue pregnancy test, "Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon... ". Harry also posted a clip of the baby's ultrasound, with the message, "What do you think it is?"

It was addressed to their three children, and their eldest daughter Ivy posted a vote for a girl, their second child Vivienne went for a boy, while their son Louis guessed it was a car. Fans, Harry's fellow players and his club Tottenham reacted with delight at the news he is to be a dad again, with Spurs replying to his Instagram post, "Congratulations."

Harry was joined by his family at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where he extended his record-breaking number of goals for England to 55 as he broke the deadlock against Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying win. Kate posted a clip of their kids running onto the pitch to congratulate their dad after the victory.

Harry has told Esquire about his love for fitness instructor Kate, whom he married in 2019 in an oceanside ceremony. "We went to school together, so she's seen my whole career. Of course, she's finding it a little crazy," he shared.

He and Kate used social media in January 2017 to announced the birth of their first daughter. They posted a snap of them kissing Ivy with Harry captioning it, "Our beautiful baby girl Ivy". Their second daughter's arrival in August 2018 was also announced online, as was the birth of their first son Louis Harry Kane on December 29, 2020.

