 

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4
Instagram
Celebrity

The 29-year-old England and Tottenham Hotspurs footballing hero, who already shares three children with his childhood sweetheart wife, reveals the news with fans on his Instagram account.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Kane and his childhood sweetheart wife Kate Goodland are expecting their fourth child. The 29-year-old England and Tottenham Hotspurs footballing hero, who has daughters Ivy, six, and Vivienne, five, as well as son Louis, two, with Kate, shared the news with fans on his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 29.

He said alongside a snap of him grinning with Kate in a polaroid picture in which she grasped a positive blue pregnancy test, "Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon... ". Harry also posted a clip of the baby's ultrasound, with the message, "What do you think it is?"

It was addressed to their three children, and their eldest daughter Ivy posted a vote for a girl, their second child Vivienne went for a boy, while their son Louis guessed it was a car. Fans, Harry's fellow players and his club Tottenham reacted with delight at the news he is to be a dad again, with Spurs replying to his Instagram post, "Congratulations."

  Editors' Pick

Harry was joined by his family at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where he extended his record-breaking number of goals for England to 55 as he broke the deadlock against Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying win. Kate posted a clip of their kids running onto the pitch to congratulate their dad after the victory.

Harry has told Esquire about his love for fitness instructor Kate, whom he married in 2019 in an oceanside ceremony. "We went to school together, so she's seen my whole career. Of course, she's finding it a little crazy," he shared.

He and Kate used social media in January 2017 to announced the birth of their first daughter. They posted a snap of them kissing Ivy with Harry captioning it, "Our beautiful baby girl Ivy". Their second daughter's arrival in August 2018 was also announced online, as was the birth of their first son Louis Harry Kane on December 29, 2020.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lana Del Rey Sparks Evan Winiker Engagement Rumors After Flashing New Diamond Ring

Sharon Stone Only Earned a Fraction of Michael Douglas' Paycheck for 'Basic Instinct'
Related Posts
Soccer Star Harry Kane Expecting Baby No. 3

Soccer Star Harry Kane Expecting Baby No. 3

Harry Kane and Fiancee Welcome Second Daughter - See the First Photo

Harry Kane and Fiancee Welcome Second Daughter - See the First Photo

Latest News
Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant
  • Mar 30, 2023

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business
  • Mar 30, 2023

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4
  • Mar 30, 2023

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers
  • Mar 30, 2023

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 30, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial

Most Read
Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
Celebrity

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant