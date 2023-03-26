 

Lana Del Rey Releases 9th Album, Fills It With Songs About Family and Relationships

Music

The 'Video Games' singer has finally unleashed her new studio album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', two years after 'Blue Banisters'.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has put out her ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd". The 37-year-old singer's follow-up to 2021's "Blue Banisters" features a strong theme of family and relationships running throughout it, with the star asking if she can have a baby of her own on "Fingertips". "Will the baby be alright? / Can I have one of mine? / Can I handle it?" she sings.

Meanwhile, she asks a partner on "Sweet", "Do you want children? / Do you wanna marry me? / Do you wanna run marathons in Long Beach by the sea?" Elsewhere, she sings about other family members, including her late uncle Dave Grant.

Five of the songs were written with ex-boyfriend, Mike Hermosa - including "Fingertips" - who also served as a producer on the LP alongside Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. The record features Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Lana seemingly threw shade at her ex Sean Larkin by only promoting the album in his hometown. The "Born to Die" hitmaker had a billboard erected in the police officer's home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, advertising "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd".

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this year that the "Video Games" singer posted a selfie of herself in a car with the billboard seen in the background. The picture was posted on the star's private Instagram account and had the caption, "There's only one and it's in Tulsa." And when asked by a fan why she chose Tulsa, she replied, "It's. Personal."

Meanwhile, the "White Dress" singer is set to headline Glastonbury's Other Stage in June, which she recently admitted is "unfathomable." She told BBC Radio 1, "I've been excited to tell people, so I wanted to tell people because, as we started to announce some festivals, it's unfathomable to me to headline the second stage of Glastonbury. They had asked me to play Glastonbury the last three years but we just weren't ready. I didn't want to say yes before we had a big band."

The track-listing is:

  1. "The Grants"
  2. "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"
  3. "Sweet"
  4. "A+W"
  5. "Judah Smith Interlude"
  6. "Candy Necklace" (feat. Jon Batiste)
  7. "Jon Batiste Interlude"
  8. "Kintsugi"
  9. "Fingertips"
  10. "Paris, Texas" (feat. SYML)
  11. "Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing" (feat. RIOPY)
  12. "Let the Light In" (feat. Father John Misty)
  13. "Margaret" (feat. Bleachers)
  14. "Fishtail"
  15. "Peppers" (feat. Tommy Genesis)
  16. "Taco Truck x VB"

