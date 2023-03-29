 

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Music

The music video arrives just weeks after Snoop announced a huge 'High School Reunion' tour with Wiz and other artists like Warren G and Too Short.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa has unleashed a music video for his collaborative single with Snoop Dogg, "Don't Text Don't Call". The visuals arrived on Tuesday, March 28 and it shows the two rappers rapping their verses from different locations.

The clip, which was shot by Braden Walker, begins with Wiz preparing for a gig. The "See You Again" hitmaker delivers his bars while walking through a corridor before he arrives at his show at a private club.

Snoop, in the meantime, is enjoying his life in a tropical area. He sits down by the pool in front of an oceanfront villa while nodding to the title of the song.

The music video arrived just weeks after Snoop announced a huge "High School Reunion" tour with Wiz. More artists like Warren G, Too Short, Berner and DJ Drama will also be featured on the tour.

Based on the announcement, the trek will run across 33 cities in North America and Canada. The musicians will kick things off on July 7 in Vancouver and wrap it on August 27 in Irvine, California.

