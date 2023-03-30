Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Facebook Music

AceShowbiz - Quando Rondo once again denied using Lil Durk's lookalike in the "Soul Reaper" video. Though he has shut down the chatter, Rondo elaborated further about the matter in his latest interview.

"Man you know I'm growing my hair out right now," the 24-year-old began while speaking to "Say Cheese!". He added, "I'm tryna grow me some wicks, alright? In my city, a lot of people do that style of hair."

"But with me being a celebrity, I guess people always say, 'Oh, he got wicks. He's tryna look like this dude and that dude,' when you can go back to the Old Testament in the bible and [the dude] had wicks," he continued.

Rondo went on to note, "So it ain't no such thing as people being the creator of this or this town, city, state or hood or dude or woman made this hair-do." He then explained, "Because if that's the case, if I get a bald head, Michael Jordan made that? It's a trend that's going on."

"A lot of people have blonde hair. I love the blonde look so that was actually one of my homies who just had dyed their hair color and I really liked that color on him," the emcee continued. "It was nothing like that."

In the "Soul Reaper" music video, there is a scene where Rondo and his crew attack a man with blonde dreads style. It prompted people to assume that Rondo was referring to Durk, who has been beefing with him.

"These fans make up anything," he previously said with a laughing emoji at the time of its release. "N***a don't even be thinking like that."

